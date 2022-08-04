CIRCLE and L’oréal celebrate digital literacy programme graduates

KARACHI: The women-led not-for-profit tech startup CIRCLE, in collaboration with L’Oréal under its L’Oréal Fund for Women Program, which aims to support women in vulnerable situations through digital literacy and entrepreneurial skills, celebrates the Digital Literacy Program graduates in Karachi.

With Pakistan as a global emerging economy, L’ORÉAL FUND FOR WOMEN recognises and believes in the power of women’s participation in driving the nations growth and innovation.

Currently according to official figures, women in Pakistan represent only 25 percent of the labour workforce and 1 percent of entrepreneurship. Through this collaborative Digital Literacy Program, the teams endeavour to positively impact these statistics, supporting projects and initiatives to empower more women, bringing the gap.

Held at a local hotel with Deputy Governor of State Bank of Pakistan Sima Kamil as the Guest of Honour, the event aimed to promote and encourage the exemplary women who were driven to change the course of their future by learning new skills under the Digital Literacy Program thus enabling them to gain access to the digital world along with skills that are integral for the participation in the online economy, enabling them to excel in their relevant fields and keep at par with the requirements of being digitally sound in this era.

