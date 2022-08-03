AGL 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
ANL 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.33%)
AVN 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.04%)
BOP 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.86%)
CNERGY 5.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.03%)
EFERT 79.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
EPCL 68.60 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.33%)
FCCL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (7.55%)
FFL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.42%)
FLYNG 6.57 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.45%)
GGGL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.46%)
GGL 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.24%)
GTECH 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.6%)
HUMNL 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.59%)
KEL 2.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.47%)
LOTCHEM 28.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.31%)
MLCF 26.48 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (7.21%)
OGDC 81.70 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.87%)
PAEL 15.82 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (4.7%)
PIBTL 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.73%)
PRL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (5.83%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.96 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.1%)
TPL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.99%)
TPLP 19.83 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.37%)
TREET 25.82 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.74%)
TRG 92.40 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.76%)
UNITY 18.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.74%)
WAVES 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (8.05%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
BR100 4,068 Increased By 90.3 (2.27%)
BR30 15,019 Increased By 305.8 (2.08%)
KSE100 41,069 Increased By 877.3 (2.18%)
KSE30 15,570 Increased By 321.7 (2.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

OPEC+ oil output increase is a step forward, White House says

Reuters Updated August 3, 2022 07:40pm

WASHINGTON: OPEC+ members’ decision to raise oil output by 100,000 barrels per day is a step forward and the Biden administration will keep pushing to bring fuel prices down, a top White House energy adviser said on Wednesday.

“It’s a step in the right direction,” Amos Hochstein, U.S. President Joe Biden’s energy security envoy, told CNN in an interview.

OPEC and its allies led by Russia were set to raise output by 100,000 bpd from September. Two sources told Reuters the decision was effectively approved in a closed-door meeting.

Oil broadly stable as OPEC+ offsets Iran nuclear signals

Oil prices turned positive after the reported decision.

Asked whether the increase would have a significant impact on fuel costs for Americans, given that it represents just a fraction of daily output, Hochstein told CNN it would not.

“Our main focus is not about the numbers of barrels. Our main focus is on bringing prices down,” he said. “And there I think that we’re in decent shape, and we’re going to continue to work to bring it down lower.”

OPEC+ White House Oil prices President Joe Biden

Comments

1000 characters

OPEC+ oil output increase is a step forward, White House says

Rana Sanaullah says govt won't allow PTI to protest outside ECP office in Islamabad

Rupee closes at 228.8 after biggest day-on-day appreciation against US dollar

KSE-100 soars 2.18% as positive triggers fuel sentiment

UAE's Coral Energy becomes Pakistan's top fuel oil supplier

Pakistan reaffirms ‘One-China’ policy, expresses concern over evolving situation in Taiwan

Coalition govt to file reference in SC to disqualify Imran Khan

Banning Imran Khan, PTI beyond PML-N's control: Fawad Chaudhry

Bangladesh seeking $2bn from World Bank, ADB: report

Oil broadly stable as OPEC+ offsets Iran nuclear signals

COAS Bajwa attends funeral prayers, meets families of martyred army officers

Read more stories