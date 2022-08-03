AGL 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
FM Bilawal to visit Cambodia to attend ASEAN Regional Forum

  • Will also meet with the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Cambodia
BR Web Desk Updated August 3, 2022 03:46pm

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will visit Phnom Penh, Cambodia to lead the Pakistan delegation at the 29th Ministerial Meeting of Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Regional Forum (ARF) being held from August 4 till August 6.

The meeting will be attended by the Foreign Ministers and Representatives of the 27 ARF member countries and the Secretary-General of ASEAN. In a statement, Foreign Office (FO) said that at the ARF Ministerial, the FM will participate in deliberations on political and security issues of concern to Asia-Pacific aimed at promoting common solutions through dialogue and cooperation.

He will also meet with the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Cambodia and have bilateral meetings with a number of his counterparts on the sidelines.

Established in 1994, the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) is an important platform for consultations among countries of the Asia Pacific on issues related to regional peace and security.

Since joining the ARF in 2004, Pakistan has been an active member of the Forum and regularly participates in its activities.

