AGL 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.61%)
ANL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.71%)
AVN 77.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.65%)
BOP 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.32%)
CNERGY 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.71%)
EFERT 79.65 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (3.04%)
EPCL 67.70 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (3.82%)
FCCL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.52%)
FFL 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.38%)
FLYNG 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.94%)
GGGL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.52%)
GGL 16.09 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.87%)
GTECH 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.78%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.76%)
KEL 2.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.35%)
LOTCHEM 28.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
MLCF 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (3.26%)
OGDC 80.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.37%)
PAEL 15.11 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.51%)
PIBTL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.92%)
PRL 16.11 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.36%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.5%)
TELE 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.57%)
TPL 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.08%)
TPLP 19.00 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (6.8%)
TREET 24.89 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.41%)
TRG 91.70 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.75%)
UNITY 18.85 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.78%)
WAVES 11.68 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.91%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,978 Increased By 24.4 (0.62%)
BR30 14,713 Increased By 239.7 (1.66%)
KSE100 40,192 Increased By 115.7 (0.29%)
KSE30 15,248 Increased By 58.2 (0.38%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Austrian envoy, Turkiye firm’s team meet Dastgir

Recorder Report Updated August 3, 2022 04:55am

ISLAMABAD: Austrian Ambassador to Pakistan Nicolaus Keller, Esra Dere - Deputy Head of Mission Turkish Embassy, Fatih Cevik - Assistant General Manager Limak Turkey, Ergun Koray (Limak Turkey), and Sajidur Rehman, Assistant Manager Business Development Andritz Hydro held a meeting with Federal Minister for Power Engr Khurram Dastgir Khan.

The minister welcomed the delegation and stated that Pakistan is always looking forward to foreign companies investing here and reiterated the government’s resolve to facilitate investment.

Turkish construction company Limak has been operating in Pakistan for many years now. It is Turkiye’s leading dam construction company and has completed 28 dams all over the world. Andritz Hydro is responsible for hydro-mechanical work at dam sites.

During the visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Turkiye, different investment ventures were discussed with Turkish companies. This meeting was a continuation of those efforts to explore avenues of cooperation and investment in the hydropower sector of Pakistan.

The minister welcomed the interest of companies and assured his full support in this regard.

Limak will present its proposal in the upcoming days and further deliberations will be carried out from both sides.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Shehbaz Sharif Khurram Dastgir Khan Nicolaus Keller Esra Dere Sajidur Rehman

Comments

1000 characters

Austrian envoy, Turkiye firm’s team meet Dastgir

July exports down 24pc to $2.219bn MoM

Over Rs129bn PHL loans: MoF asks PD to engage lenders for rescheduling

Business entities incorporated abroad: SBP introduces two separate categories of forex, PKR accounts

Plea seeking FCA mechanism review rejected by Nepra

Miftah meets small traders: Govt likely to review ‘fixed tax’ imposition decision

IMF official says country has met final pre-requisite

PTI accepted ‘illegal’ donations: ECP

PTI to challenge verdict

All six aboard martyred in relief operation

Pelosi arrives in Taiwan

Read more stories