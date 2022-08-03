Austrian envoy, Turkiye firm’s team meet Dastgir

ISLAMABAD: Austrian Ambassador to Pakistan Nicolaus Keller, Esra Dere - Deputy Head of Mission Turkish Embassy, Fatih Cevik - Assistant General Manager Limak Turkey, Ergun Koray (Limak Turkey), and Sajidur Rehman, Assistant Manager Business Development Andritz Hydro held a meeting with Federal Minister for Power Engr Khurram Dastgir Khan.

The minister welcomed the delegation and stated that Pakistan is always looking forward to foreign companies investing here and reiterated the government’s resolve to facilitate investment.

Turkish construction company Limak has been operating in Pakistan for many years now. It is Turkiye’s leading dam construction company and has completed 28 dams all over the world. Andritz Hydro is responsible for hydro-mechanical work at dam sites.

During the visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Turkiye, different investment ventures were discussed with Turkish companies. This meeting was a continuation of those efforts to explore avenues of cooperation and investment in the hydropower sector of Pakistan.

The minister welcomed the interest of companies and assured his full support in this regard.

Limak will present its proposal in the upcoming days and further deliberations will be carried out from both sides.

