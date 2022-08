LAHORE: The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) has installed over 650 CCTV cameras at sensitive locations in the city to monitor suspected activities during the holy month of Muharram-ul-Haram.

PSCA Chief Operating Officer (COO) Muhammad Kamran Khan said the security situation of congregations, particularly at Imambargahs, and the routes of mourning processions are being monitored round-the-clock through these cameras.

