AGL 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.61%)
ANL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.71%)
AVN 77.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.65%)
BOP 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.32%)
CNERGY 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.71%)
EFERT 79.65 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (3.04%)
EPCL 67.70 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (3.82%)
FCCL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.52%)
FFL 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.38%)
FLYNG 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.94%)
GGGL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.52%)
GGL 16.09 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.87%)
GTECH 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.78%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.76%)
KEL 2.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.35%)
LOTCHEM 28.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
MLCF 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (3.26%)
OGDC 80.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.37%)
PAEL 15.11 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.51%)
PIBTL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.92%)
PRL 16.11 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.36%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.5%)
TELE 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.57%)
TPL 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.08%)
TPLP 19.00 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (6.8%)
TREET 24.89 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.41%)
TRG 91.70 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.75%)
UNITY 18.85 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.78%)
WAVES 11.68 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.91%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,978 Increased By 24.4 (0.62%)
BR30 14,713 Increased By 239.7 (1.66%)
KSE100 40,192 Increased By 115.7 (0.29%)
KSE30 15,248 Increased By 58.2 (0.38%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil up 2pc on supply worries ahead of OPEC+ meeting

Reuters Updated August 3, 2022 06:36am

NEW YORK: Oil futures rose about 2% on Tuesday as traders worried that this week’s meeting of OPEC+ producers may not lead to a further boost in crude supply.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, known as OPEC+, meet on Wednesday. Two of eight sources said a modest output hike would be discussed. The rest said a boost was unlikely.

OPEC+ trimmed its forecast for an oil market surplus this year by 200,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 800,000 bpd, three delegates told Reuters.

Brent futures rose $1.65, or 1.7%, to $101.68 a barrel by 12:25 p.m. EDT (1625 GMT).US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose $1.60, or 1.7%, to $95.49.

“There’s a lot more uncertainty this time around,” said Craig Erlam of brokerage OANDA of the OPEC+ meeting. “The decision this week will tell us just how unified the group still is.” Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February fed worries about global oil supply and sent prices soaring. In March, Brent jumped close to its all time high of $147.50 a barrel. But with central banks raising interest rates to fight inflation, worries about slowing growth have eclipsed tight supply.

Surveys showed factories across the United States, Europe and Asia struggled for momentum in July as flagging global demand and China’s strict COVID-19 restrictions slowed production.

“These readings did nothing to mitigate the fears of recession,” said Tamas Varga at oil broker PVM.

Casting a cloud over the market are worries that US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan will escalate tensions between the United States and China. Stocks slipped and bond yields fell on worries about the visit.

The United States, meanwhile, imposed sanctions on Chinese and other firms it said helped to sell tens of millions of dollars’ in Iranian oil and petrochemical products to East Asia. Washington is trying to raise pressure on Tehran to curb its nuclear program.

Also supporting crude prices, analysts polled by Reuters forecast US crude inventories fell by 500,000 barrels last week.

The American Petroleum Institute (API), an industry group, will issue its US inventory report at 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT). the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) reports at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Wednesday.

OPEC+ Oil prices oil markets oil rates Crude Oil WTI prices Crude Oil supply

Comments

1000 characters

Oil up 2pc on supply worries ahead of OPEC+ meeting

July exports down 24pc to $2.219bn MoM

Over Rs129bn PHL loans: MoF asks PD to engage lenders for rescheduling

Business entities incorporated abroad: SBP introduces two separate categories of forex, PKR accounts

Plea seeking FCA mechanism review rejected by Nepra

Miftah meets small traders: Govt likely to review ‘fixed tax’ imposition decision

IMF official says country has met final pre-requisite

PTI accepted ‘illegal’ donations: ECP

PTI to challenge verdict

All six aboard martyred in relief operation

Pelosi arrives in Taiwan

Read more stories