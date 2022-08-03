AGL 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.61%)
FCCI urges govt to repair damaged infrastructure in Balochistan

Press Release Updated August 3, 2022 07:04am

FAISALABAD: President of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) Atif Munir Sheikh has expressed deep sorrow and concern over the loss of life and property caused by flash floods after torrential rains in Balochistan.

In a press statement issued on Tuesday, he urged the government to mobilise all the departments concerned to undertake hectic rescue and rehabilitation works in the rain-battered areas.

He said that every patriotic Pakistani has been saddened by the loss of precious human lives, but it is encouraging that the federal and provincial governments have immediately responded and announced financial help for the legal heirs of the victims of the rains.

He said that the government must now focus on the reconstruction of damaged houses and infrastructure so that normal life could be restored without any further delay.

He said that the communication links between Balochistan and other provinces must also be restored on top priority basis as this was hindering the much-needed relief activities.

Atif Sheikh said that in view of the possibility of heavy rains, provincial government must now carve out a new strategy to avoid such losses in future by remodeling existing drains, rivers and canals in order to enhance their capacity to accommodate unexpected flooding.

