AGL 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.61%)
ANL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.71%)
AVN 77.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.65%)
BOP 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.32%)
CNERGY 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.71%)
EFERT 79.65 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (3.04%)
EPCL 67.70 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (3.82%)
FCCL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.52%)
FFL 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.38%)
FLYNG 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.94%)
GGGL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.52%)
GGL 16.09 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.87%)
GTECH 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.78%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.76%)
KEL 2.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.35%)
LOTCHEM 28.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
MLCF 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (3.26%)
OGDC 80.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.37%)
PAEL 15.11 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.51%)
PIBTL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.92%)
PRL 16.11 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.36%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.5%)
TELE 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.57%)
TPL 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.08%)
TPLP 19.00 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (6.8%)
TREET 24.89 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.41%)
TRG 91.70 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.75%)
UNITY 18.85 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.78%)
WAVES 11.68 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.91%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,978 Increased By 24.4 (0.62%)
BR30 14,713 Increased By 239.7 (1.66%)
KSE100 40,192 Increased By 115.7 (0.29%)
KSE30 15,248 Increased By 58.2 (0.38%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Biden continues to test positive for COVID, his doctor says

Reuters Updated August 2, 2022 10:00pm

WASHINGTON: U.S. President Joe Biden continued to test positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday and will maintain his isolation procedures, but he is feeling well and does not have a fever, his physician said in a memo released by the White House.

“The President continues to feel well, though he is experiencing a bit of a return of a loose cough,” his physician Kevin O’Connor said. “He remains fever-free and in good spirits.”

Biden, 79, had just emerged from isolation on Wednesday last week after testing positive for COVID for the first time on July 21. He tested positive again on Saturday in what O’Connor described as a “rebound” case seen in a small percentage of patients who take the antiviral drug Paxlovid.

Biden again tests positive for COVID, says he feels fine

Paxlovid is an antiviral medication from Pfizer Inc that is used to treat high-risk patients, such as older patients.

The White House said on Monday that Biden was feeling fine and looking forward to getting back on the road.

Joe Biden Covid-19 joe biden covid test

Comments

1000 characters

Biden continues to test positive for COVID, his doctor says

All 6 Pakistan Army personnel martyred in helicopter crash: ISPR

Pakistan has met last prior action, says IMF after govt increases petroleum levy

PTI received prohibited funding, says ECP

Third successive gain: Rupee appreciates 0.19% against US dollar

Chinese warplanes take to skies, US warships on move before expected Pelosi visit to Taiwan

US has no DNA on Zawahiri, confirmed death by other sources: White House

PMD predicts another spell of rains in Sindh from August 5

Oil steady ahead of OPEC+ meeting as global demand concerns weigh

Asia Cup: Pakistan and India to clash in Dubai on August 28

KSE-100 gains 0.29% on IMF statement

Read more stories