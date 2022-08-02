Guddu power plant fire: Probe body formed

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has constituted a four-member committee headed by Secretary Industries and Production, ImdadUllah Bosal to investigate “deficiencies” which led to fire incident at Guddu 747MW combined cycle power plant, official sources told Business Recorder.

Guddu 747MW plant was commissioned in 2014 at a cost of $602 million (EPC cost $545 million with a loan component of $464 million).

The plant has two gas turbines and one steam turbine. The efficiency is about 55.55% and gas supply is from PPL dedicated Kandhkot gas field under long-term gas supply agreement. Long-term service agreement has been signed with M/s GE for routine maintenance and parts availability and O&M of the plant is done by management of Guddu.

On July 10, 2022, a fire incident occurred on steam turbine-16 (ST-16) of the 747 MW, Guddu Thermal Power Plant, which damaged generator output terminals, star point, STG rocker assembly, PTs, CTs, turning gear motor and some other auxiliary and allied equipment. As a result, 261-MW steam turbine went out of the system.

According to sources as reported by Power Division, the post-incident investigations have revealed that the plant O&M was not being done as per international best practices and standard procedures were not being followed by Central Power Generation Company Limited (CPGCL-Guddu) management.

Guddu power plant fire: Probe report sent to Genco-II board

Prime Minister, sources said, has therefore directed that an investigation be carried out as to why the O&M of the plant was not being done as per international best practices.

The Prime Minister has further directed to constitute a committee to probe into events and practices which led to this incident. The Committee shall comprise of the following: (i) ImdadUllah Bosal, Secretary Industries & Production (Chairman); (ii) Engr. Masood Akhtar Advisor Power Generation Nepra(Member); (iii) Muhammad Afzal Siddiqui (Private Sector Expert) (Member); and (iv) Member, Zafar Abbas, J.S. Power Division (Departmental Representative).

The ToRs of the Committee shall be as follows: (i) analyze the reasons as to why the O & M of the plant was not outsourced as per international best practices; (ii) analyze the circumstances which hindered the process for taking such a decision and fix responsibility thereof, if any; (iii) whether the plant was properly insured and if not, fix the responsibility thereof; and (iv) recommend way forward.

The Committee may co-opt any other member(s) if deemed necessary. Power division shall arrange/ provide logistic support to the Inquiry Committee.

The inquiry shall be completed within fifteen days and a report thereof submitted for perusal and orders of the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister has also directed the Power Division to hire an international consultant to probe the causes of the fire incident in 747MW combined cycle Guddu power plant and determine the estimated losses, fix responsibility for negligence and suggest the way forward for avoidance of such incidents in future.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022