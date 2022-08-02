AGL 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (11.49%)
PTI’s foreign funding case: ECP to announce its verdict at 10am today

Monitoring Desk Updated August 2, 2022 10:07am

KARACHI: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Monday said PTI’s foreign funding case verdict — which was reserved on June 21 — will be announced today (Tuesday) at 10am.

The election commission Monday released the cause list for the prohibited funding case. According to the cause list, the verdict will be announced by a three-member bench led by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja.

PTI foreign funding case: PM urges ECP to announce verdict

The decision to announce the verdict comes after a Financial Times exposé revealed that the PTI received funding from Wootton Cricket Club belonging to Abraaj founder Arif Naqvi.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

