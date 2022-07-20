AGL 6.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ANL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
AVN 72.79 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.44%)
BOP 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.85%)
CNERGY 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
EFERT 87.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.18%)
EPCL 72.50 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.12%)
FCCL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
FFL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
FLYNG 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.85%)
GGGL 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.58%)
GGL 15.28 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.86%)
GTECH 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.97%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
KEL 3.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.33%)
LOTCHEM 24.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 24.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
OGDC 78.39 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.76%)
PAEL 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.61%)
PIBTL 5.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 16.24 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.93%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.6%)
TELE 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
TPL 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.82%)
TPLP 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.61%)
TREET 26.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1%)
TRG 76.18 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.61%)
UNITY 18.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.08%)
WAVES 12.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.58%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 3,997 Increased By 23.6 (0.59%)
BR30 14,540 Increased By 41.8 (0.29%)
KSE100 40,515 Increased By 125.9 (0.31%)
KSE30 15,382 Increased By 56.5 (0.37%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PTI foreign funding case: PM urges ECP to announce verdict

NNI 20 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday urged the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to announce its judgment on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s foreign funding case, saying that Imran Khan was given a “free pass” despite his criticism on state institutions.

“I urge the Election Commission of Pakistan to announce long-delayed judgment on PTI foreign funding case,” he said in a tweet.

The prime minister mentioned that the PTI chairman Imran Khan was given a “free pass” despite his criticism on the State institutions. “For long has Imran Niazi been given a free pass despite his repeated and shameless attacks on state institutions,” he said.

He stressed that the impunity given to Imran Khan had “hurt the country”. The Election Commission of Pakistan had reserved its judgment on June 21. PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Monday had linked Imran Khan’s criticism of the Election Commission of Pakistan with his “fear of being exposed” in the foreign funding case.

Maryam’s remarks came after Imran Khan demanded Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja’s resignation over his alleged favouring of the PML-N in polls, including the by-elections in Punjab on Sunday.

Shehbaz Sharif Maryam Nawaz Imran Khan ECP PTI foreign funding case

Comments

1000 characters

PTI foreign funding case: PM urges ECP to announce verdict

PTI’s victory in Punjab by-polls: Govt seems unruffled by setback as it decides to complete its tenure

PKR slide: govt censured by Imran

Russia seeking oil payments from India in UAE dirhams

Fitch, too, revises outlook to negative

Religious scholars and banking sector representative: Miftah underscores need for dialogue

Roosevelt Hotel: AD presents ‘incomplete’ leasing plan to ECC

Discos, KE’s base tariffs: Nepra all set to approve modifications

Rs1.55/unit hike in KE tariff likely

Federal secretariat, ICT field administration ‘Executive allowance’ granted to BS 17-22 officers

London’s burning: Fire engulfs homes as UK temperatures hit record 40oC

Read more stories