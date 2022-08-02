AGL 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.09%)
PLA, Pak Army brothers in arms: COAS

Nuzhat Nazar Updated August 2, 2022 06:31am

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa Monday said the Pakistan-China relationship is unique and robust that has proven its resilience in the face of challenges.

He was addressing a ceremony in connection with the 95th Anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Peoples’ Liberation Army (PLA) at the GHQ in Rawalpindi.

The army chief said the PLA and the Pakistan Army are brothers in arms and our relationship will continue to contribute towards safeguarding the collective interests. He highlighted various facets of the deep-rooted ties between the two states, militaries, and the peoples.

General Bajwa lauded the PLA’s role in China’s defense, security, and nation-building.

COAS Bajwa, military delegation visit China under PCJMCC

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan NongRong, in his remarks, thanked the army chief for hosting a reception on the eve of the PLA’s anniversary. He said China and Pakistan are iron brothers, all-weather friends, and strategic partners.

The Chinese ambassador said the recent meeting of the China-Pakistan Joint Committee of Cooperation has set up an important platform for military collaborations which will serve effectively for military-to-military relations between the two countries.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

COAS Pakistan Army General Qamar Javed Bajwa Pakistan China relationship Chinese Peoples’ Liberation Army

