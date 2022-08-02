FIA’s DG urges all-out efforts for curbing cybercrimes

ISLAMABAD: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA)’s Director General (DG) Mohsin Hassan Butt on Monday stressed that all-out efforts would be made for curbing cybercrimes in the country.

The newly-appointed DG FIA said this after assuming his charge during a meeting. Strict action would be taken against those who shared fake, objectionable, and hateful content on social media, he said, adding that “no one will be allowed to undermine the dignity of a citizen.”

He also said that an effective strategy would be adopted to prevent human trafficking and modern technology would be used to arrest human traffickers involved in that heinous crime. All possible efforts would be made to deal with the international problems facing the country, he said.

While stressing conducting professional training for the investigation officers and senior officers, he said the measures would continue under the zero-tolerance policy against corruption and any kind of negligence in the performance of professional duties would not be tolerated.

Steps would be taken on an emergency basis to improve public service delivery, he said, adding providing the best services to the people would be the motto of the FIA.

Meanwhile, the FIA during the ongoing campaign against human smugglers arrested two human traffickers. The agency official said the FIA Anti-Human Trafficking Circle, Lahore had arrested Red Book’s most wanted suspect Hasan Ali.

The accused was involved in cheating the public and depriving people of money on the pretext of sending them abroad for jobs. More than seven cases had been registered against the accused by the agency, he said.

