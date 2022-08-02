AGL 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (6.39%)
Pakistan

Hashoo School of Hospitality Management launches campus in Peshawar

Press Release Updated August 2, 2022 05:36am

ISLAMABAD: The Hashoo School of Hospitality Management has launched its Peshawar Campus by partnering with Institute of Management Sciences, Peshawar (IMSciences) to reinforce the resolve of the government to promote hospitality and tourism in KP province.

In this regard a signing agreement was held between HSHM and IMSciences at Pearl-Continental Hotel Peshawar. The event was attended by a number of dignitaries from KP Government, IMSciences and Hashoo Group.

HSHM, Pakistan’s premier Hospitality and Tourism Management Institute by Hashoo Group, has beenactively nurturing talent in the Tourism and Hospitality Industry by imparting knowledge, skill sets and hands-on experience since September 2021.

HSHM as an approved study centre for Confederation of Tourism and Hospitality (CTH) which is delivering a gold standard international curriculum developed in collaboration with market leaders in hospitality and tourism.

IMSciences is a highly reputed government owned autonomous institute which was found in 1999.

Catering to a large number of students, it is ranked 1st in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Management Sciences, and holds its strong position at number 4 in business studies by HEC.

HSHM and IMScienceshave joined hands to bring this valued educational program in Hospitality and Tourism, to the youth of KP and surroundings. With seasoned faculty and academic excellence offered by IMSciences, HSHM is offering a 2+1 years Associate degree/Diploma leading towards pathways to numerous countries leading to a BSC Hons Degree from abroad at a very economical cost.

Chief Guest of the occasion, Daud Khan, Provisional Secretary for Higher Education, Archives and Libraries, brought to light aspects of education needs in KP.

