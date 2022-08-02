Japanese shares jump most in nearly two weeks on positive earnings

SINGAPORE: Japanese shares notched their best day in about two weeks on Monday, helped by some positive earnings, while uncertainty about the global growth outlook kept a lid on further gains.

The Nikkei share average rose 0.7% to close at 27,993 and the broader Topix climbed 1% to 1,960, their biggest gains since July 20.

The indexes marked their best months since late 2020 in July and with year-to-date losses of about 3% or less, both are outperforming world equities’ 15% drop, yet analysts say there aren’t many catalysts to drive a rally.

“Medium- and long-term investors are on the sidelines,” said Yutaka Miura, a senior equities analyst at Mizuho Securities, with domestic investors doing most of the buying on Monday.

Drugmaker Sumitomo Pharma rose 8% after announcing a quarterly profit last week. Ajinomoto, maker of the popular MSG umami seasoning, rose 6.4% on a profit beat.

Building materials’ firm TOTO surged 7.2% after reporting its results on Friday.

Sony, however, fell 3.2% after the conglomerate cut its outlook, citing waning consumer interest.

Electronics firms Fujitsu and Alps Alpine fell 6.6% and 13.4%, respectively after rising materials and logistics costs hit their earnings.

Data and corporate results are likely to set the tone for the rest of the week.

Purchasing Managers’ Index figures in Japan and around Asia were soft, with Japan’s manufacturing activity in July expanding at the weakest rate in 10 months.

If US figures releasing later in the day are weak, it might even help markets if investors think it will temper interest rate hikes.

After market hours, Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways said they narrowed quarterly losses.

Gaming firm Nintendo, department-store owner Usetan Mitsukoshi, heavy-machinery maker Kubota and several of Japan’s big trading houses including Sumitomo and Marubeni will report results this week.