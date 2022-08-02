AGL 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (6.39%)
ANL 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
AVN 76.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-3.22%)
BOP 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.72%)
CNERGY 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
EFERT 77.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-2.4%)
EPCL 65.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.64%)
FCCL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.54%)
FFL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
FLYNG 6.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
GGGL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.9%)
GGL 15.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
GTECH 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.92%)
KEL 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.05%)
LOTCHEM 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.74%)
MLCF 23.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
OGDC 80.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.25%)
PAEL 14.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.07%)
PIBTL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
PRL 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.39%)
TELE 10.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
TPL 8.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.09%)
TPLP 17.79 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.85%)
TREET 24.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.79%)
TRG 91.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.75%)
UNITY 18.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.34%)
WAVES 11.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.68%)
BR100 3,954 Decreased By -16.5 (-0.42%)
BR30 14,473 Decreased By -146 (-1%)
KSE100 40,076 Decreased By -74.4 (-0.19%)
KSE30 15,190 Decreased By -42.8 (-0.28%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japanese shares jump most in nearly two weeks on positive earnings

Reuters Updated August 2, 2022 05:36am

SINGAPORE: Japanese shares notched their best day in about two weeks on Monday, helped by some positive earnings, while uncertainty about the global growth outlook kept a lid on further gains.

The Nikkei share average rose 0.7% to close at 27,993 and the broader Topix climbed 1% to 1,960, their biggest gains since July 20.

The indexes marked their best months since late 2020 in July and with year-to-date losses of about 3% or less, both are outperforming world equities’ 15% drop, yet analysts say there aren’t many catalysts to drive a rally.

“Medium- and long-term investors are on the sidelines,” said Yutaka Miura, a senior equities analyst at Mizuho Securities, with domestic investors doing most of the buying on Monday.

Drugmaker Sumitomo Pharma rose 8% after announcing a quarterly profit last week. Ajinomoto, maker of the popular MSG umami seasoning, rose 6.4% on a profit beat.

Building materials’ firm TOTO surged 7.2% after reporting its results on Friday.

Sony, however, fell 3.2% after the conglomerate cut its outlook, citing waning consumer interest.

Electronics firms Fujitsu and Alps Alpine fell 6.6% and 13.4%, respectively after rising materials and logistics costs hit their earnings.

Data and corporate results are likely to set the tone for the rest of the week.

Purchasing Managers’ Index figures in Japan and around Asia were soft, with Japan’s manufacturing activity in July expanding at the weakest rate in 10 months.

If US figures releasing later in the day are weak, it might even help markets if investors think it will temper interest rate hikes.

After market hours, Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways said they narrowed quarterly losses.

Gaming firm Nintendo, department-store owner Usetan Mitsukoshi, heavy-machinery maker Kubota and several of Japan’s big trading houses including Sumitomo and Marubeni will report results this week.

Japanese shares Nikkei global growth Yutaka Miura

Comments

1000 characters

Japanese shares jump most in nearly two weeks on positive earnings

Regional infrastructure fund–II: Pakistan, Germany sign €17.5m grant agreement

Subsidized power to export-oriented sectors: PD says it needs Rs77.9bn

Govt reconstitutes boards of four Discos

Light diesel, kerosene: pricing likely to be deregulated

CPPA-G to seek Rs1.55/unit hike in KE tariff

Guddu power plant fire: Probe body formed

July imports dip 37.7pc MoM

PM reaches out to flood-hit people in Balochistan

Army helicopter with corps commander, 5 others on board goes missing

IK calls for imposition of emergency to arrest PKR slide

Read more stories