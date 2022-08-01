ECP to announce verdict in PTI's foreign funding case tomorrow

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said on Monday that the verdict in the PTI's foreign funding case will be announced tomorrow (Tuesday) at 10am, Aaj News reported.

The foreign funding case was first filed in November 2014 and it accused the PTI and its leadership of corruption and illegal funding of the party. In February 2017, the IHC remanded the case back to the ECP for a fresh review of its jurisdiction.

A three-member ECP bench, headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja and comprising Nisar Ahmed Durrani and Shah Muhammad Jatoi, had been hearing the case.

Following persistent delays, the Election Commission of Pakistan reserved its judgment in the case on June 21.

For weeks, the coalition government has urged the ECP to immediately announce its reserved verdict in the foreign funding case against the PTI. A delegation of the ruling alliance held a meeting with the representatives of the ECP last week and urged them to immediately release the verdict.

Last month, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the delay and impunity granted to the PTI in the case was "hurting the country."

“For long Imran Niazi has been given a free pass despite his repeated & shameless attacks on state institutions. Impunity given to him has hurt the country,” the premier said.

In its defence, PTI leadership maintains that the party fully cooperated with the Scrutiny Committee that investigated the case— having submitted the record of 40,000 donors and 16 volumes containing detailed evidence of overseas contributions and donations.

Moreover, PTI has repeatedly asked the ECP to ensure the completion of a probe by the Scrutiny Committee related to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) - and decide together on the cases of PTI and these political parties in a prohibited funding case.

Earlier on Monday, former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan announced to hold a peaceful demonstration outside the ECP office on August 4 (Thursday), to demand Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja’s resignation.

Imran Khan has repeatedly accused CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja of being a party in the ongoing political crisis, stressing that the next general elections cannot be held under his supervision.

Last week, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said that his party was considering filing a "judicial reference" against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja for allegedly violating “the election and judicial code of conduct."

The representatives of the coalition government often link Imran Khan’s criticism of the ECP and its chairman with the PTI foreign funding case.