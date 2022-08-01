Pak Suzuki showcases its premium automobiles at PAPS 2022

Pak Suzuki showed its premium automobiles with several features at the 2022 Pakistan International Auto Show (PAPS) held from July 29, 2022 in Lahore International Expo Centre.

The three-day event showcased some of the most advanced vehicles from Suzuki’s arsenal along with its usual best-sellers such as Alto VXL with all accessories on full display, a White Every, and the Red Suzuki Swift, added a press release.

"The newer models on display that are not yet introduced in the local market were quite the center of attention. And rightly so … considering how the recent launch of Swift exceeded all expectations, as it was introduced in the local market with even better features than the global variant," it said in the press release.

"Given this new direction that Suzuki Pakistan seems to be heading in with its offerings, we can expect great products going forward. And with a totally fresh range of products across hatchback, crossover and even the SUV category that went on display each day of the event, people seemed excited at the prospects of new products being introduced to the Pakistani market by none other than the largest manufacturer which has a truly country-wide presence."

The release added that the SUV market is quite hot in Pakistan, and it is expected that Suzuki may also be gearing up to enter the segment.

"We saw Suzuki XL-7 on display, and an Ertiga, both of which are superior machines from its global and Japanese lineup. And we saw excited attendees and potential buyers enquiring about the new cars and taking pictures with them."