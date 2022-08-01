AGL 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (6.39%)
ANL 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
AVN 76.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-3.22%)
BOP 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.72%)
CNERGY 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
EFERT 77.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-2.4%)
EPCL 65.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.64%)
FCCL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.54%)
FFL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
FLYNG 6.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
GGGL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.9%)
GGL 15.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
GTECH 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.92%)
KEL 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.05%)
LOTCHEM 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.74%)
MLCF 23.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
OGDC 80.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.25%)
PAEL 14.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.07%)
PIBTL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
PRL 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.39%)
TELE 10.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
TPL 8.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.09%)
TPLP 17.79 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.85%)
TREET 24.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.79%)
TRG 91.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.75%)
UNITY 18.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.34%)
WAVES 11.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.68%)
BR100 3,954 Decreased By -16.5 (-0.42%)
BR30 14,473 Decreased By -146 (-1%)
KSE100 40,076 Decreased By -74.4 (-0.19%)
KSE30 15,190 Decreased By -42.8 (-0.28%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance PSMC (Pak Suzuki Motor Company Limited) 158.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.44%

Pak Suzuki showcases its premium automobiles at PAPS 2022

Press Release Updated August 1, 2022 05:04pm

Pak Suzuki showed its premium automobiles with several features at the 2022 Pakistan International Auto Show (PAPS) held from July 29, 2022 in Lahore International Expo Centre.

The three-day event showcased some of the most advanced vehicles from Suzuki’s arsenal along with its usual best-sellers such as Alto VXL with all accessories on full display, a White Every, and the Red Suzuki Swift, added a press release.

"The newer models on display that are not yet introduced in the local market were quite the center of attention. And rightly so … considering how the recent launch of Swift exceeded all expectations, as it was introduced in the local market with even better features than the global variant," it said in the press release.

"Given this new direction that Suzuki Pakistan seems to be heading in with its offerings, we can expect great products going forward. And with a totally fresh range of products across hatchback, crossover and even the SUV category that went on display each day of the event, people seemed excited at the prospects of new products being introduced to the Pakistani market by none other than the largest manufacturer which has a truly country-wide presence."

The release added that the SUV market is quite hot in Pakistan, and it is expected that Suzuki may also be gearing up to enter the segment.

"We saw Suzuki XL-7 on display, and an Ertiga, both of which are superior machines from its global and Japanese lineup. And we saw excited attendees and potential buyers enquiring about the new cars and taking pictures with them."

cars SUV pak suzuki Automakers auto sector swift automobile sector PSMC Suzuki Pakistan Pakistan auto sector SUV market

Comments

1000 characters

Pak Suzuki showcases its premium automobiles at PAPS 2022

Rupee's recovery continues, gains marginally to close at 238.84

Balochistan floods: PM orders disbursement of financial assistance

Electricity bills taxation: Miftah addresses business community concerns

Pakistan’s fintech OneLoad secures $11mn in funding: Systems Limited

Bankrupt Sri Lanka seeks urgent help to feed children

PTI challenges phased approval of MNA resignations

Pak Suzuki increases car prices by up to Rs661,000

Oil drops as weak Chinese factory data heightens demand concerns

Indian rupee at over 3-week high on weak dollar, equity inflows

Asia posts biggest 6-month drop in FX reserves since 2015-16

Read more stories