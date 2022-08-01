AGL 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (6.39%)
ANL 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
AVN 76.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-3.22%)
BOP 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.72%)
CNERGY 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
EFERT 77.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-2.4%)
EPCL 65.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.64%)
FCCL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.54%)
FFL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
FLYNG 6.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
GGGL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.9%)
GGL 15.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
GTECH 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.92%)
KEL 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.05%)
LOTCHEM 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.74%)
MLCF 23.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
OGDC 80.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.25%)
PAEL 14.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.07%)
PIBTL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
PRL 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.39%)
TELE 10.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
TPL 8.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.09%)
TPLP 17.79 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.85%)
TREET 24.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.79%)
TRG 91.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.75%)
UNITY 18.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.34%)
WAVES 11.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.68%)
BR100 3,954 Decreased By -16.5 (-0.42%)
BR30 14,473 Decreased By -146 (-1%)
KSE100 40,076 Decreased By -74.4 (-0.19%)
KSE30 15,190 Decreased By -42.8 (-0.28%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Electricity bills taxation: Miftah addresses business community concerns

  • Finance minister meets Markazi Tanzeem-e-Tajaran Pakistan
BR Web Desk Updated August 1, 2022 04:26pm

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail on Monday assured the business community that their issues regarding taxation on electricity bills would be resolved.

The development came during a meeting between Miftah Ismail and a delegation of Markazi Tanzeem-e-Tajaran Pakistan, headed by its President Muhammad Kashif Chaudary, at the Finance Division today.

Govt to lift ban on certain imports in coming days: Miftah Ismail

On Sunday, Miftah in a tweet said that he would meet the business community to address their concerns. “The Prime Minister has also called me and instructed me to ensure that small traders are completely satisfied with the new tax law,” Ismail tweeted.

He said that in order to satisfy small traders the government will exempt shops with bills of less than 150 units from this tax.

It will charge Rs3,000 even to those shopkeepers who are not registered with FBR and no tax notice will be issued to shops nor will FBR officers visit their shops, he said.

A new fixed income and sales tax system was proposed for small retailers. In the budget 2022–23, the incumbent coalition government announced to collect the fixed income and sales tax along with electricity bills. According to Finance Minister Miftah Ismail, this tax will be between Rs3,000 to Rs10,000.

Meanwhile, Kashif Chaudary said that the business community plays a significantly role in the economic development of the country.

Ismail acknowledged this and said the government will take every required step to facilitate and support the community.

Earlier, the business community rejected collection of ‘fixed tax’ through electricity bills and demanded of the federal government to withdraw it forthwith.

Hasnain Khurshid Ahmad, president Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry while chairing a meeting of local traders’ at the chamber’s house said the government has collected sales tax from Rs3,000 up to Rs20,000 through electricity bills, which couldn’t be acceptable to them.

Without differentiating between small and large-scale businesses, and godowns, the forced system of ‘fixed’ sale tax on commercial power meters was reflection of the government’s anti-business policies and tantamount to economic-murder of traders’ community, Khurshid said.

Last week, rejecting the collection of ‘fixed tax’ through power bills, local traders in Peshawar said the incumbent coalition government should withdraw its decision forthwith, otherwise they would besiege building of Wapda house and observe a ‘shutter-down’ strike across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Pakistan Economy Dollar traders taxation business community Miftah Ismail electricity bills rupeerate Markazi Tanzeem e Tajaran Pakistan

Comments

1000 characters

Electricity bills taxation: Miftah addresses business community concerns

Rupee's recovery continues, gains marginally to close at 238.84

Balochistan floods: PM orders disbursement of financial assistance

Pakistan’s fintech OneLoad secures $11mn in funding: Systems Limited

Bankrupt Sri Lanka seeks urgent help to feed children

PTI challenges phased approval of MNA resignations

Pak Suzuki increases car prices by up to Rs661,000

Oil drops as weak Chinese factory data heightens demand concerns

Indian rupee at over 3-week high on weak dollar, equity inflows

Asia posts biggest 6-month drop in FX reserves since 2015-16

Read more stories