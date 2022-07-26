AGL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.08%)
KP traders threaten to go on strike against fixed tax on electricity bills

Amjad Ali Shah 26 Jul, 2022

PESHAWAR: Rejecting the collection of ‘fixed tax’ through power bills, local traders on Monday said the incumbent coalition government should withdraw its decision forthwith, otherwise they would besiege building of Wapda house and observe a ‘shutter-down’ strike across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Without differentiating between small and large-scale businesses and godowns the forced system of fixed sale tax on commercial power meters is hooliganism, the traders added.

They said the government’s decision isn’t only economic murder of the traders’ community but it would also affect the inflation hit poor masses.

The issue was raised during an emergency meeting of local traders’ that was presided over by the president Central Tanzeem e Tajaraan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Malik Mehr Elahi here on Monday.

Traders demanded collection of ‘sale tax’ from manufacturers and importers and immediately through power bills; exempting small traders from this special fixed tax system.

Malik Mehr Elahi while talking to the media said that the traders have already paid ‘sales tax’.

He said the frequent increase in power tariffs and collection of Fuel Price Adjustment (FPA) in power bills is strongly condemnable and unacceptable.

The traders’ leader asked the government to take back its decision to collect additional taxes on power bills in the name of FPA and others.

The traders’ community warned that they would not pay electricity bills if the government didn’t withdraw its decision regarding collection of this cruel and unjust ‘fixed-tax’.

Traders warned that they would besiege the building of Wapda house if the power supply of their shops and business premises were disconnected.

Elahi asked the federal government to stop this injustice and unfair policies with them. He warned that if the government couldn’t take back its decision immediately then the traders would observe a ‘shutter-down’ strike across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The Central Tanzeem e Tajaraan president said traders and poor people couldn’t afford any new tax and subsequent increase in inflation.

Elahi vowed to strongly resist the government’s decision of a fixed ‘sales tax’ on power bills by launching a vigorous agitation campaign across the KP province.

He made it clear that all responsibility of any unrest and law and order situation would be solely laid on the present government.

It is pertinent to mention here that a new fixed income and sales tax system was proposed for the small retailers. In the budget 2022–23, the incumbent coalition government announced to collect the fixed income and sales tax along with electricity bills. According to Finance Minister Miftah Ismail, this tax will be between Rs3,000 to Rs10,000.

As per media reports, Miftah said this will be a final settlement, promising that after paying this tax, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) will not ask you any questions regarding the matter.

