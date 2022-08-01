Plea moved in UK parliament for Yasin, Sarwar tells Mushaal

LAHORE: Chairman of “All Parties Task Force on Yasin Malik” Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has urged the Pakistan government to raise the issue of hunger strike and Indian atrocities on Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik who is imprisoned in the Indian jail immediately at the international forums.

During a meeting with Mushaal Mullick, the wife of Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik, Sarwar told Mushaal that he moved a petition to the British Parliament for fair trial of Yasin Malik and the issue will be raised in the British Parliament after the summer recess.

Mushaal appreciated all British members of Parliament, Kashmiri organizations, individual Pakistanis and Kashmiris who helped and managed to get more than 12 thousand signatures on a petition in favour of Yasin Malik.

During the meeting, Mushaal Mullick said, if the life of Yasin Malik is harmed in the jail, only Narendra Modi will be responsible for it. International organizations must end their shameful silence and take immediate and strict notice of Modi’s atrocities. If the Muslim Ummah remains silent on this matter, the history of humanity will never forgive them, she said.

Sarwar told Mushaal that during his recent visit to Britain, he met with hundreds of political and social leaders including several British members of Parliament, representatives of human rights, and more than 12 thousand people signed the petition for fair trial of Yasin Malik and his release and this petition has been submitted to the British Parliament which will be debated regularly soon.

There is no doubt that India is committing worse atrocities on Kashmiris and there is no such thing as human rights, he added. “I request the government of Pakistan and all international and human rights organizations including the European Court of Human Rights, United Nations and OIC to play their role to save the life of Yasin Malik and for his transparent trial,” he said.

