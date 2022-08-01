AGL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.44%)
ANL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.4%)
AVN 79.25 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (3.06%)
BOP 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
CNERGY 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
EFERT 79.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.31%)
EPCL 66.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.04%)
FCCL 13.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.5%)
FLYNG 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.23%)
GGGL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
GGL 15.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
GTECH 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.61%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
KEL 2.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.03%)
LOTCHEM 29.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.14%)
MLCF 23.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.8%)
OGDC 80.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.25%)
PAEL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.32%)
PIBTL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.26%)
PRL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.09%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.64%)
TELE 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.43%)
TPL 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.14%)
TPLP 17.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.45%)
TREET 24.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-3.47%)
TRG 91.71 Increased By ▲ 6.11 (7.14%)
UNITY 18.59 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.75%)
WAVES 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.07%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.48%)
BR100 3,970 Decreased By -12 (-0.3%)
BR30 14,619 Increased By 36.2 (0.25%)
KSE100 40,150 Decreased By -126.3 (-0.31%)
KSE30 15,232 Decreased By -70.6 (-0.46%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Plea moved in UK parliament for Yasin, Sarwar tells Mushaal

Recorder Report Updated August 1, 2022 05:54am

LAHORE: Chairman of “All Parties Task Force on Yasin Malik” Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has urged the Pakistan government to raise the issue of hunger strike and Indian atrocities on Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik who is imprisoned in the Indian jail immediately at the international forums.

During a meeting with Mushaal Mullick, the wife of Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik, Sarwar told Mushaal that he moved a petition to the British Parliament for fair trial of Yasin Malik and the issue will be raised in the British Parliament after the summer recess.

Mushaal appreciated all British members of Parliament, Kashmiri organizations, individual Pakistanis and Kashmiris who helped and managed to get more than 12 thousand signatures on a petition in favour of Yasin Malik.

During the meeting, Mushaal Mullick said, if the life of Yasin Malik is harmed in the jail, only Narendra Modi will be responsible for it. International organizations must end their shameful silence and take immediate and strict notice of Modi’s atrocities. If the Muslim Ummah remains silent on this matter, the history of humanity will never forgive them, she said.

Sarwar told Mushaal that during his recent visit to Britain, he met with hundreds of political and social leaders including several British members of Parliament, representatives of human rights, and more than 12 thousand people signed the petition for fair trial of Yasin Malik and his release and this petition has been submitted to the British Parliament which will be debated regularly soon.

There is no doubt that India is committing worse atrocities on Kashmiris and there is no such thing as human rights, he added. “I request the government of Pakistan and all international and human rights organizations including the European Court of Human Rights, United Nations and OIC to play their role to save the life of Yasin Malik and for his transparent trial,” he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Yasin Malik Mushaal Mullick UK parliament

Comments

1000 characters

Plea moved in UK parliament for Yasin, Sarwar tells Mushaal

Petrol price cut by Rs3.05, diesel’s increased by Rs8.95

MoF, SBP highlight economic challenges

Rs20bn supplementary grant for PSO approved by ECC

Port Qasim coal-fired power plant: Chinese propose use of RMB

July collection up by Rs15bn

NJHP rehabilitation: Govt likely to set aside PPRA rules

Sindh CM approves two new desalination plants

PESCO abuses its dominant position: CCP

Stuck at ports: Clearance of containers still remains elusive

Umar assails govt over ‘highest-ever’ inflation

Read more stories