AGL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.44%)
ANL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.4%)
AVN 79.25 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (3.06%)
BOP 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
CNERGY 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
EFERT 79.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.31%)
EPCL 66.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.04%)
FCCL 13.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.5%)
FLYNG 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.23%)
GGGL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
GGL 15.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
GTECH 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.61%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
KEL 2.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.03%)
LOTCHEM 29.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.14%)
MLCF 23.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.8%)
OGDC 80.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.25%)
PAEL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.32%)
PIBTL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.26%)
PRL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.09%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.64%)
TELE 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.43%)
TPL 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.14%)
TPLP 17.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.45%)
TREET 24.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-3.47%)
TRG 91.71 Increased By ▲ 6.11 (7.14%)
UNITY 18.59 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.75%)
WAVES 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.07%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.48%)
BR100 3,970 Decreased By -12 (-0.3%)
BR30 14,619 Increased By 36.2 (0.25%)
KSE100 40,150 Decreased By -126.3 (-0.31%)
KSE30 15,232 Decreased By -70.6 (-0.46%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

JI to restore Karachi’s glory: Hafiz Naeem

Recorder Report Updated August 1, 2022 05:54am

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chapter chief Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has said that if elected the JI’s mayor in Karachi, would continue the legacy of Niamatullah Khan.

Addressing to a protest demonstration held by a market association at Malir, he requested the Karachiites to vote for the JI to start a journey of progress and development in the megacity.

He claimed that the victory of the JI was imminent on July 24 but the Election Commission of Pakistan delayed the local government polls for another month on the behest of some political parties.

Talking about the issues of trader community, he said the illogical decision by the government to link taxation with electricity bills without proper homework has created a big unrest among traders, particularly small traders.

He said that the JI was in touch with trader bodies across the country. He said in general no one should refuse to pay taxes but excessive taxation in such a bad and problematic manner would not be accepted at any cost. He reiterated that the JI supports the trader community in this regard.

The JI leader lambasted the Sindh government over its failure to handle the post-rains situation. He also questioned the government’s claim in connection to cleanliness of rainwater drains.

Talking about the census, the JI leader made it clear that all the people found in a city during the census should be counted where they are. He said that any census under any other formula would have a zero value.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

ECP Jamaat e Islami Hafiz Naeemur Rehman local government polls Karachiites

Comments

1000 characters

JI to restore Karachi’s glory: Hafiz Naeem

Petrol price cut by Rs3.05, diesel’s increased by Rs8.95

MoF, SBP highlight economic challenges

Rs20bn supplementary grant for PSO approved by ECC

Port Qasim coal-fired power plant: Chinese propose use of RMB

July collection up by Rs15bn

NJHP rehabilitation: Govt likely to set aside PPRA rules

Sindh CM approves two new desalination plants

PESCO abuses its dominant position: CCP

Stuck at ports: Clearance of containers still remains elusive

Umar assails govt over ‘highest-ever’ inflation

Read more stories