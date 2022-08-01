JI to restore Karachi’s glory: Hafiz Naeem

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chapter chief Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has said that if elected the JI’s mayor in Karachi, would continue the legacy of Niamatullah Khan.

Addressing to a protest demonstration held by a market association at Malir, he requested the Karachiites to vote for the JI to start a journey of progress and development in the megacity.

He claimed that the victory of the JI was imminent on July 24 but the Election Commission of Pakistan delayed the local government polls for another month on the behest of some political parties.

Talking about the issues of trader community, he said the illogical decision by the government to link taxation with electricity bills without proper homework has created a big unrest among traders, particularly small traders.

He said that the JI was in touch with trader bodies across the country. He said in general no one should refuse to pay taxes but excessive taxation in such a bad and problematic manner would not be accepted at any cost. He reiterated that the JI supports the trader community in this regard.

The JI leader lambasted the Sindh government over its failure to handle the post-rains situation. He also questioned the government’s claim in connection to cleanliness of rainwater drains.

Talking about the census, the JI leader made it clear that all the people found in a city during the census should be counted where they are. He said that any census under any other formula would have a zero value.

