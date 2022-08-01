AGL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.44%)
ANL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.4%)
AVN 79.25 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (3.06%)
BOP 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
CNERGY 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
EFERT 79.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.31%)
EPCL 66.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.04%)
FCCL 13.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.5%)
FLYNG 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.23%)
GGGL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
GGL 15.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
GTECH 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.61%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
KEL 2.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.03%)
LOTCHEM 29.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.14%)
MLCF 23.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.8%)
OGDC 80.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.25%)
PAEL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.32%)
PIBTL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.26%)
PRL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.09%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.64%)
TELE 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.43%)
TPL 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.14%)
TPLP 17.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.45%)
TREET 24.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-3.47%)
TRG 91.71 Increased By ▲ 6.11 (7.14%)
UNITY 18.59 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.75%)
WAVES 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.07%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.48%)
BR100 3,970 Decreased By -12 (-0.3%)
BR30 14,619 Increased By 36.2 (0.25%)
KSE100 40,150 Decreased By -126.3 (-0.31%)
KSE30 15,232 Decreased By -70.6 (-0.46%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Elahi announces financial assistance for flood-hit areas

Recorder Report Updated August 1, 2022 05:54am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi announced financial assistance for the flood victims of DG Khan, Rajanpur, Muzaffargarh and Mianwali. He disclosed that the Punjab government will disburse financial aid amounting to Rs 8/ lac each to the heirs of the deceased persons due to flood.

CM revealed that financial assistance will also be provided to the affected persons after making an estimate of the damages of houses, fields and the livestock.

He lauded that the staff members of Rescue 1122 reached the flood affected areas first of all.

CM ordered early construction and repair of the roads in the affected areas and directed to start the restoration work of the roads on a war footing. Pervaiz Elahi directed to set up medical camps in the flood affected areas adding that vaccines should also be administered to the flood victims for their prevention from the infectious diseases.

CM directed to ensure availability of medicines for the prevention of snake bite and cholera in the medical camps adding that dry food should also be distributed among the flood victims. CM asserted to ensure drainage of flood water through dewatering pumps and directed that the Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, RPOs and DPOs by joining together with the elected representatives should leave no stone unturned to redress the grievances of the affectees. CM directed to monitor all the relief activities and a report should be submitted in this regard on a regular basis.

He directed all the concerned departments to further expedite the relief activities in a consolidated manner. He stated that he would himself visit the flood affected areas soon and vowed not to leave the affected brothers and sisters alone in the hour of distress.

CM presided over a meeting in which the relief activities in the flood affected areas of DG Khan, Rajanpur, Muzaffargarh and Mianwali came under review. Former Provincial Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid, Assembly Members Sardar Muhammad Khan Leghari, Saif-ud-Din Khosa,Javed Akhtar Lund, Mohiyuddin Khosa, Amir Nawaz Chandia, Sana Ullah Khan Masti Khel, Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti, former Chairman P&D Salman Ghani, former Principal Secretary to CM GM Sikandar, Chairman P&D, Secretary Health, DG Punjab Emergency Services and the concerned officials attended the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Punjab government Chief Minister Punjab Flood hit areas financial assistance

Comments

1000 characters

Elahi announces financial assistance for flood-hit areas

Petrol price cut by Rs3.05, diesel’s increased by Rs8.95

MoF, SBP highlight economic challenges

Rs20bn supplementary grant for PSO approved by ECC

Port Qasim coal-fired power plant: Chinese propose use of RMB

July collection up by Rs15bn

NJHP rehabilitation: Govt likely to set aside PPRA rules

Sindh CM approves two new desalination plants

PESCO abuses its dominant position: CCP

Stuck at ports: Clearance of containers still remains elusive

Umar assails govt over ‘highest-ever’ inflation

Read more stories