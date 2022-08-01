Elahi announces financial assistance for flood-hit areas

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi announced financial assistance for the flood victims of DG Khan, Rajanpur, Muzaffargarh and Mianwali. He disclosed that the Punjab government will disburse financial aid amounting to Rs 8/ lac each to the heirs of the deceased persons due to flood.

CM revealed that financial assistance will also be provided to the affected persons after making an estimate of the damages of houses, fields and the livestock.

He lauded that the staff members of Rescue 1122 reached the flood affected areas first of all.

CM ordered early construction and repair of the roads in the affected areas and directed to start the restoration work of the roads on a war footing. Pervaiz Elahi directed to set up medical camps in the flood affected areas adding that vaccines should also be administered to the flood victims for their prevention from the infectious diseases.

CM directed to ensure availability of medicines for the prevention of snake bite and cholera in the medical camps adding that dry food should also be distributed among the flood victims. CM asserted to ensure drainage of flood water through dewatering pumps and directed that the Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, RPOs and DPOs by joining together with the elected representatives should leave no stone unturned to redress the grievances of the affectees. CM directed to monitor all the relief activities and a report should be submitted in this regard on a regular basis.

He directed all the concerned departments to further expedite the relief activities in a consolidated manner. He stated that he would himself visit the flood affected areas soon and vowed not to leave the affected brothers and sisters alone in the hour of distress.

CM presided over a meeting in which the relief activities in the flood affected areas of DG Khan, Rajanpur, Muzaffargarh and Mianwali came under review. Former Provincial Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid, Assembly Members Sardar Muhammad Khan Leghari, Saif-ud-Din Khosa,Javed Akhtar Lund, Mohiyuddin Khosa, Amir Nawaz Chandia, Sana Ullah Khan Masti Khel, Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti, former Chairman P&D Salman Ghani, former Principal Secretary to CM GM Sikandar, Chairman P&D, Secretary Health, DG Punjab Emergency Services and the concerned officials attended the meeting.

