Dr Yasmin felicitates newly elected PA deputy speaker

LAHORE: While felicitating the newly elected Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi on his unopposed victory, PTI Central Punjab President Dr Yasmin Rashid said on Sunday that a new era of development has started in Punjab and the people will see good results in coming days.

“First, the PTI alone defeated the alliance of 11 ‘corrupt’ political parties in the recent Punjab by-polls and emerged victorious and now we have proved our metal in today’s deputy speaker election in the Punjab Assembly,” she said, adding that all the ill-intended tactics of Hamza Shehbaz’s backed candidate Dost Muhammad Mazari failed.

According to Dr Yasmin, the prime purpose of the PTI government at present is to focus on the betterment of a common man, and the health card scheme introduced by party chairman Imran Khan and “Langar Khanas” have been revived. She added that the Punjab government has also formulated a comprehensive plan regarding provision of medical aid and financial support to the people affected by recent floods.

