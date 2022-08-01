Tribute paid to Miraj Muhammad Khan

KARACHI: A gathering of political, social and labour representatives was held at Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi on the occasion of the sixth death anniversary of the well-known socialist leader Miraj Muhammad Khan.

Nasir Mansoor, General Secretary, National Trade Union Federation of Pakistan, conducted the organising duties of this commemorative gathering, former Justice Rashid A Rizvi presided over it, while Khaqan Muhammad Khan, son of late revolutionary leader and leader of People’s Party, Akram Qaim Khani, who came from England, also participated.

Left wing political activists, journalists, lawyers, labour representatives and friends of Miraj Muhammad Khan were among those who spoke on the occasion including Karamat Ali, Mujahid Barelvi, Mazhar Abbas, Dr Tauseef Ahmad Khan, Mahnaz Rehman, Habibuddin Junaidi, Zahra Khan, Azhar Jameel, Qazi Khizr, Anees Zaidi, Manzoor Razi Hussamuddin, Mumtaz Haider, Jafarul Hasan, Khaqan Ali Mirza, Khalil Qureshi, Comrade Rashid Memon, Dr Asghar Dashti, Comrade Wahid Baloch and other.

Young vocalist Shehryar also presented revolutionary songs in memory of the revolutionary leader.

The speakers paid rich tribute to the struggle of one of great revolutionary leaders of our time and said that Miraj Muhammad Khan had played most prominent role in socialist and democratic movements in Pakistan. Khan fought tirelessly against the imperialist domination, feudal and capitalist system and all the military dictatorships imposed on the country. He remained a metaphor for the struggle for the rights of workers, peasants, oppressed and downtrodden sections of the society. He accepted Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto’s opposition for the sake of democratic and pro working class ideals, even though Bhutto used to declare him as his successor.

At a time when he was under arrest, military dictator General Zia offered him all kinds of support for the anti-Bhutto movement and the politics of ethnic division in Sindh which he rejected unanimously. He raised his voice for the end of dictatorship and the restoration of democracy and the constitution when prominent leaders raised the slogan of first accountability then election in Bhutto hostility and many of them even became ministers in the Zia dictator’s government.

Comrade Miraj Muhammad Khan also termed the ongoing bloodshed and interference in internal affairs of Afghanistan on dictates of imperial powers as dangerous for the region, especially Pakistan, and warned that the fire of religious extremism and terrorism spread in Afghanistan would one day engulf Pakistan as well which time proved to be true.

Miraj Muhammad Khan’s entire life was devoted to the promotion of democratic values and for protection of the rights of oppressed and subjugated classes, due to which he was respected not only in the circles of the left wing but also among his worst right winger opponents.

In the meeting, emphasis was placed on adopting a united plan of action and extensive connections with the people to overcome internal weaknesses of the left movement and deal with the current economic and political crisis.