AGL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.39%)
ANL 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
AVN 77.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-2.59%)
BOP 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.96%)
CNERGY 4.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.84%)
EFERT 77.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-2.46%)
EPCL 66.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.45%)
FCCL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.15%)
FFL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.03%)
FLYNG 6.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.6%)
GGL 15.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.77%)
GTECH 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.94%)
HUMNL 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.63%)
KEL 2.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.7%)
LOTCHEM 29.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.92%)
MLCF 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.17%)
OGDC 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.56%)
PAEL 14.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.46%)
PRL 15.51 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.04%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
TELE 10.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
TPL 8.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.85%)
TPLP 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.62%)
TREET 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.65%)
TRG 91.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.1%)
UNITY 18.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
WAVES 11.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.68%)
BR100 3,960 Decreased By -9.7 (-0.24%)
BR30 14,521 Decreased By -98.2 (-0.67%)
KSE100 40,076 Decreased By -73.9 (-0.18%)
KSE30 15,195 Decreased By -37.3 (-0.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Tribute paid to Miraj Muhammad Khan

PPI Updated August 1, 2022 08:01am

KARACHI: A gathering of political, social and labour representatives was held at Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi on the occasion of the sixth death anniversary of the well-known socialist leader Miraj Muhammad Khan.

Nasir Mansoor, General Secretary, National Trade Union Federation of Pakistan, conducted the organising duties of this commemorative gathering, former Justice Rashid A Rizvi presided over it, while Khaqan Muhammad Khan, son of late revolutionary leader and leader of People’s Party, Akram Qaim Khani, who came from England, also participated.

Left wing political activists, journalists, lawyers, labour representatives and friends of Miraj Muhammad Khan were among those who spoke on the occasion including Karamat Ali, Mujahid Barelvi, Mazhar Abbas, Dr Tauseef Ahmad Khan, Mahnaz Rehman, Habibuddin Junaidi, Zahra Khan, Azhar Jameel, Qazi Khizr, Anees Zaidi, Manzoor Razi Hussamuddin, Mumtaz Haider, Jafarul Hasan, Khaqan Ali Mirza, Khalil Qureshi, Comrade Rashid Memon, Dr Asghar Dashti, Comrade Wahid Baloch and other.

Young vocalist Shehryar also presented revolutionary songs in memory of the revolutionary leader.

The speakers paid rich tribute to the struggle of one of great revolutionary leaders of our time and said that Miraj Muhammad Khan had played most prominent role in socialist and democratic movements in Pakistan. Khan fought tirelessly against the imperialist domination, feudal and capitalist system and all the military dictatorships imposed on the country. He remained a metaphor for the struggle for the rights of workers, peasants, oppressed and downtrodden sections of the society. He accepted Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto’s opposition for the sake of democratic and pro working class ideals, even though Bhutto used to declare him as his successor.

At a time when he was under arrest, military dictator General Zia offered him all kinds of support for the anti-Bhutto movement and the politics of ethnic division in Sindh which he rejected unanimously. He raised his voice for the end of dictatorship and the restoration of democracy and the constitution when prominent leaders raised the slogan of first accountability then election in Bhutto hostility and many of them even became ministers in the Zia dictator’s government.

Comrade Miraj Muhammad Khan also termed the ongoing bloodshed and interference in internal affairs of Afghanistan on dictates of imperial powers as dangerous for the region, especially Pakistan, and warned that the fire of religious extremism and terrorism spread in Afghanistan would one day engulf Pakistan as well which time proved to be true.

Miraj Muhammad Khan’s entire life was devoted to the promotion of democratic values and for protection of the rights of oppressed and subjugated classes, due to which he was respected not only in the circles of the left wing but also among his worst right winger opponents.

In the meeting, emphasis was placed on adopting a united plan of action and extensive connections with the people to overcome internal weaknesses of the left movement and deal with the current economic and political crisis.

Karachi Arts Council of Pakistan sixth death anniversary socialist leader Miraj Muhammad Khan Tribute paid

Comments

1000 characters

Tribute paid to Miraj Muhammad Khan

Petrol price cut by Rs3.05, diesel’s increased by Rs8.95

MoF, SBP highlight economic challenges

Rs20bn supplementary grant for PSO approved by ECC

Port Qasim coal-fired power plant: Chinese propose use of RMB

July collection up by Rs15bn

NJHP rehabilitation: Govt likely to set aside PPRA rules

Sindh CM approves two new desalination plants

Stuck at ports: Clearance of containers still remains elusive

PESCO abuses its dominant position: CCP

Umar assails govt over ‘highest-ever’ inflation

Read more stories