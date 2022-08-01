AGL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.44%)
World

Sri Lanka President says it's not right time for Rajapaksa to return after fleeing country - WSJ

Reuters Updated August 1, 2022 12:07am

Sri Lanka's new president Ranil Wickremesinghe said on Sunday it was not the right time for former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa to return to the country as it could inflame political tensions, the Wall Street Journal reported.

"I don't believe it's the time for him to return," Wickremesinghe said in an interview with the Journal. "I have no indication of him returning soon."

Sri Lanka president seeks unity government to save economy

Wickremesinghe has remained in contact with Rajapaksa to deal with administrative handover issues and other government business, the report said.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa SriLanka Ranil Wickremesinghe

