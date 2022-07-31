AGL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.44%)
ANL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.4%)
AVN 79.25 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (3.06%)
BOP 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
CNERGY 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
EFERT 79.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.31%)
EPCL 66.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.04%)
FCCL 13.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.5%)
FLYNG 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.23%)
GGGL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
GGL 15.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
GTECH 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.61%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
KEL 2.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.03%)
LOTCHEM 29.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.14%)
MLCF 23.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.8%)
OGDC 80.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.25%)
PAEL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.32%)
PIBTL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.26%)
PRL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.09%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.64%)
TELE 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.43%)
TPL 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.14%)
TPLP 17.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.45%)
TREET 24.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-3.47%)
TRG 91.71 Increased By ▲ 6.11 (7.14%)
UNITY 18.59 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.75%)
WAVES 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.07%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.48%)
BR100 3,970 Decreased By -12 (-0.3%)
BR30 14,619 Increased By 36.2 (0.25%)
KSE100 40,150 Decreased By -126.3 (-0.31%)
KSE30 15,232 Decreased By -70.6 (-0.46%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 31, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

PPP terms reference move ‘blackmail’

Naveed Butt Updated July 31, 2022 05:39am

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has termed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s decision of filing a reference against the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) as “blackmailing”.

PPP Senator Saleem Mandviwalla said that the decision to file a reference against CEC is tantamount to blackmailing, saying the PTI was pressuring the ECP to delay the verdict of funding case.

Govt wants decision on PTI foreign funding case announced: Kaira

“An independent institution cannot be intimidated by threats,” the senator said in a statement on Saturday. The PPP leader said that Imran Khan himself used to praise the CEC, asking what has happened now that he no longer has faith in the same CEC. Despite reservations, he said, the PPP stands with the ECP.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PPP Saleem Mandviwalla CEC PTI Imran Khan ECP foreign funding case

Comments

1000 characters

PPP terms reference move ‘blackmail’

Russia tops list of nations granting tax exemptions to citizens

3QFY22: Discos’ tariff up by Re0.51/unit

Hydroelectric energy: Wapda’s financial woes worsen as invoices by CPPA-G halved

Cabinet approves hike in petroleum dealers’ margin

PTI says mulling filing reference against CEC

Four big political parties hired firms in US for fundraising

Marriyum steps up criticism of PTI chairman

PM visits rain-hit Jacobabad, Jhal Magsi

Poor quality of services: CMOs pay only 16pc of total penalty

Read more stories