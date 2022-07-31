PPP terms reference move ‘blackmail’

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has termed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s decision of filing a reference against the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) as “blackmailing”.

PPP Senator Saleem Mandviwalla said that the decision to file a reference against CEC is tantamount to blackmailing, saying the PTI was pressuring the ECP to delay the verdict of funding case.

“An independent institution cannot be intimidated by threats,” the senator said in a statement on Saturday. The PPP leader said that Imran Khan himself used to praise the CEC, asking what has happened now that he no longer has faith in the same CEC. Despite reservations, he said, the PPP stands with the ECP.

