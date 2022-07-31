AGL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.44%)
ANL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.4%)
AVN 79.25 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (3.06%)
BOP 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
CNERGY 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
EFERT 79.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.31%)
EPCL 66.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.04%)
FCCL 13.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.5%)
FLYNG 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.23%)
GGGL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
GGL 15.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
GTECH 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.61%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
KEL 2.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.03%)
LOTCHEM 29.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.14%)
MLCF 23.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.8%)
OGDC 80.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.25%)
PAEL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.32%)
PIBTL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.26%)
PRL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.09%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.64%)
TELE 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.43%)
TPL 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.14%)
TPLP 17.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.45%)
TREET 24.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-3.47%)
TRG 91.71 Increased By ▲ 6.11 (7.14%)
UNITY 18.59 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.75%)
WAVES 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.07%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.48%)
BR100 3,970 Decreased By -12 (-0.3%)
BR30 14,619 Increased By 36.2 (0.25%)
KSE100 40,150 Decreased By -126.3 (-0.31%)
KSE30 15,232 Decreased By -70.6 (-0.46%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 31, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

PM visits rain-hit Jacobabad, Jhal Magsi

APP Updated July 31, 2022 05:39am

JACOBABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday arrived here to visit the flood-hit areas of Balochistan to review rescue, relief and rehabilitation measures.

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) officers, chief secretary Balochistan and NDMA Chairman Lt General Akhtar Nawaz briefed the prime minister about the rescue, relief and rehabilitation efforts in the flood-affected areas of the province, PM Office Media Wing said.

The prime minister took an aerial view of Goth Ali Mardan Shambani in district Jhal Magsi and other affected areas to assess the losses and the chief secretary Balochistan during the flight gave him details about the flood situation and the relief operations. He stopped at the Shambani village and met with the people affected by the floods.

The Prime Minister directed for establishing of a medical camp and provision of medicines for the affected village.

He also ordered posting of a veterinary doctor for the livestock and asked the authorities to immediately arrange two boats and ration for the villages and speed up the relief activities.

Monsoon rains: PM directs provinces to take precautionary steps

Chief Secretary Balochistan immediately sent additional teams for relief activities in the flood affected areas.

Talking to media, the PM said he came to Balochistan to assess losses in affected areas including Quetta, Zhob, Chaman, Killa Saifullah, Loralai and Lasbella.

The Prime Minister had held a meeting with the chief ministers and chief secretaries of provinces a few days ago in Islamabad and decided about the relief measures.

NDMA Shehbaz Sharif Prime Minister heavy rainfall Jacobabad flood hit areas of Balochistan Jhal Magsi

Comments

1000 characters

PM visits rain-hit Jacobabad, Jhal Magsi

Russia tops list of nations granting tax exemptions to citizens

3QFY22: Discos’ tariff up by Re0.51/unit

Hydroelectric energy: Wapda’s financial woes worsen as invoices by CPPA-G halved

Cabinet approves hike in petroleum dealers’ margin

PTI says mulling filing reference against CEC

Four big political parties hired firms in US for fundraising

PPP terms reference move ‘blackmail’

Marriyum steps up criticism of PTI chairman

Poor quality of services: CMOs pay only 16pc of total penalty

Read more stories