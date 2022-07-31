PM visits rain-hit Jacobabad, Jhal Magsi

JACOBABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday arrived here to visit the flood-hit areas of Balochistan to review rescue, relief and rehabilitation measures.

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) officers, chief secretary Balochistan and NDMA Chairman Lt General Akhtar Nawaz briefed the prime minister about the rescue, relief and rehabilitation efforts in the flood-affected areas of the province, PM Office Media Wing said.

The prime minister took an aerial view of Goth Ali Mardan Shambani in district Jhal Magsi and other affected areas to assess the losses and the chief secretary Balochistan during the flight gave him details about the flood situation and the relief operations. He stopped at the Shambani village and met with the people affected by the floods.

The Prime Minister directed for establishing of a medical camp and provision of medicines for the affected village.

He also ordered posting of a veterinary doctor for the livestock and asked the authorities to immediately arrange two boats and ration for the villages and speed up the relief activities.

Chief Secretary Balochistan immediately sent additional teams for relief activities in the flood affected areas.

Talking to media, the PM said he came to Balochistan to assess losses in affected areas including Quetta, Zhob, Chaman, Killa Saifullah, Loralai and Lasbella.

The Prime Minister had held a meeting with the chief ministers and chief secretaries of provinces a few days ago in Islamabad and decided about the relief measures.