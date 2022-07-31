PCRET set to establish solar panel testing lab

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Council of Renewable Energy Technology (PCRET) is all set to establish a solar panel testing laboratory under the project, “Establishment of PAK-KOREA Testing Laboratory for PV Modules and Allied Equipment”.

Federal Secretary for Science and Technology Ghulam Muhammad Memon inaugurated the establishment of Pak-Korea Testing Laboratory for PV-Modules and Allied Equipment, here on Friday.

Ambassador of Republic of Korea Sangpyo Suh and Director General PCRET Dr Syed Attaur Rehman attended the event.

The solar panel testing laboratory is being established under a grant-aid project from Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) amounting to 9.5 million USD and local Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) share of Rs71.629 million. The testing laboratory is planned to achieve the status of Certification Body Testing Laboratory (CBTL) in collaboration with Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA). The testing laboratory after its completion will be the first testing laboratory of the country having CBTL status.

The KOICA will construct the testing laboratory and provide, install and commission all the required equipment for the solar panel testing. The KOICA will also provide one-year-long training to the PCRET employees for the smooth operation of the project during and after its completion. Obtaining of international certifications including IEC-61215 and IEC-61730 along with ISO-17025 will also be sponsored and facilitated by the Korean side.

The PCRET will provide all the local support required for the execution of the project along with eight kanals of space for the project at Plot no 55, Street 7, Sector H-8/4, Islamabad. The PCRET will also ensure the involvement of its employees to seek training during the project and ensure its execution and operation after its completion.

The PSQCA has already initiated the process for adding solar panels in the list of its declared mandatory items.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022