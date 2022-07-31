Catchment areas of major rivers receiving rains, says PMD

LAHORE: Catchment areas of all the major rivers started mustering rains over the last 24 hours as predicted by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) one week earlier.

All the major rivers have gathered impressive spells of rain over the last 24 hours and more is yet to downpour during the next 24 hours throughout the first week of August, the PMD sources added.

Already, torrential rains have played havoc with the majority areas of Sindh and Balochistan. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited the inundated populated areas on Saturday to strategise the rehabilitation plan with the help of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in the days to come.

According to the PMD data, the Indus River has witnessed rain in its catchment areas including Takht Bai 126 millimeters, Mardan 120 millimeters, Mohmand Dam 85 millimeters, Ghalanai 71 millimeters, Attock 58 millimeters, Mamad Gut 38 millimeters, Kamra (Airbase) 35 millimeter, Chaklala (Airbase) 31 millimeter, Bokra 27 millimeter, Golra 26 millimeter, Zeropoint 25 millimeter, Shamsabad 23 millimeter, Saidpur 20 millimeter, Murree 25 millimeter, Tarbela 20 millimeter, and other adjacent areas around 10 millimeters or less than it.

As far as River Jhelum is concerned, it registered rain at Mangla 65 millimeter, Palandri and Jhelum 55 millimeter, Kallar 34 millimeter, Rawalakot 23 millimeter, and Haraman 14 millimeter, besides other areas.

On River Chenab, Daulatnagar got 12 millimeters, followed by Shorkot 08 millimeters, Kot Addu 07 millimeters and Gujrat 03 millimeters. On River Ravi, Lahore received 103 millimeters, Khanewal 31 millimeters, Narowal 12 millimeters, and T.T. Singh 07 millimeters. According to the PMD, River Kabul at Nowshera is at a high flood level. River Indus at Tarbela, Chashma, Taunsa, Guddu, and Sukkur is at low flood levels.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022