AGL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.44%)
ANL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.4%)
AVN 79.25 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (3.06%)
BOP 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
CNERGY 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
EFERT 79.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.31%)
EPCL 66.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.04%)
FCCL 13.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.5%)
FLYNG 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.23%)
GGGL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
GGL 15.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
GTECH 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.61%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
KEL 2.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.03%)
LOTCHEM 29.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.14%)
MLCF 23.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.8%)
OGDC 80.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.25%)
PAEL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.32%)
PIBTL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.26%)
PRL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.09%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.64%)
TELE 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.43%)
TPL 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.14%)
TPLP 17.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.45%)
TREET 24.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-3.47%)
TRG 91.71 Increased By ▲ 6.11 (7.14%)
UNITY 18.59 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.75%)
WAVES 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.07%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.48%)
BR100 3,970 Decreased By -12 (-0.3%)
BR30 14,619 Increased By 36.2 (0.25%)
KSE100 40,150 Decreased By -126.3 (-0.31%)
KSE30 15,232 Decreased By -70.6 (-0.46%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 31, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

CPEC: JWG to help launch 5G in Pakistan

Recorder Report Updated July 31, 2022 05:39am

ISLAMABAD: The Joint Working Group on Information Technology Industry (IT) under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will facilitate the launching of 5G technology in Pakistan, besides opening opportunities for tech companies.

This was resolved during the 1st meeting of the China- Pakistan Joint Working Group (JWG) on Information Technology Industry on Friday.

The meeting was virtually held in the committee room of the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication.

The Pakistani side was led by Additional Secretary (Incharge), Ministry of IT and Telecommunication, Mohsin Mushtaq, while the Chinese side was headed by the Vice Minister of Industry and IT of China, Zhang Yunming.

The meeting discussed avenues for cooperation between the two countries in the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) sector.

Addressing the meeting, Additional Secretary (Incharge), MOITT, Mohsin Mushtaq said that both Pakistan and China will benefit from this Joint Working Group and the initiatives that will be completed under this relationship. This new Joint Working Group on IT under the CPEC will open exciting opportunities for Pakistani tech companies, and facilitate the launching of 5G technology in Pakistan, he added.

The meeting was attended by Additional Secretary MoITT Aisha Humera Moriani, Member International Coordination Ajmal Anwar Awan, and other senior officers of the ministry.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

CPEC 5G technology Mohsin Mushtaq Aisha Humera Moriani

Comments

1000 characters

CPEC: JWG to help launch 5G in Pakistan

Russia tops list of nations granting tax exemptions to citizens

3QFY22: Discos’ tariff up by Re0.51/unit

Hydroelectric energy: Wapda’s financial woes worsen as invoices by CPPA-G halved

Cabinet approves hike in petroleum dealers’ margin

PTI says mulling filing reference against CEC

Four big political parties hired firms in US for fundraising

PPP terms reference move ‘blackmail’

Marriyum steps up criticism of PTI chairman

PM visits rain-hit Jacobabad, Jhal Magsi

Poor quality of services: CMOs pay only 16pc of total penalty

Read more stories