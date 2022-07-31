CPEC: JWG to help launch 5G in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The Joint Working Group on Information Technology Industry (IT) under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will facilitate the launching of 5G technology in Pakistan, besides opening opportunities for tech companies.

This was resolved during the 1st meeting of the China- Pakistan Joint Working Group (JWG) on Information Technology Industry on Friday.

The meeting was virtually held in the committee room of the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication.

The Pakistani side was led by Additional Secretary (Incharge), Ministry of IT and Telecommunication, Mohsin Mushtaq, while the Chinese side was headed by the Vice Minister of Industry and IT of China, Zhang Yunming.

The meeting discussed avenues for cooperation between the two countries in the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) sector.

Addressing the meeting, Additional Secretary (Incharge), MOITT, Mohsin Mushtaq said that both Pakistan and China will benefit from this Joint Working Group and the initiatives that will be completed under this relationship. This new Joint Working Group on IT under the CPEC will open exciting opportunities for Pakistani tech companies, and facilitate the launching of 5G technology in Pakistan, he added.

The meeting was attended by Additional Secretary MoITT Aisha Humera Moriani, Member International Coordination Ajmal Anwar Awan, and other senior officers of the ministry.

