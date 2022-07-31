Appointment of new press council chief: Third round of headhunt kicks off

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has started a third round of headhunt for the top post of print media regulator - the Press Council of Pakistan (PCP).

Meanwhile, the ministry has finalised the process for the appointment of chairman Implementation Tribunal for Newspapers Employees (ITNE).

Informed sources said that for the post of chairman ITNE, the ministry has proposed the name of former District and Sessions judge Sohail Ikram.

Ikram was the judge of Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in 2014 when he issued perpetual warrants of arrest for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan and Dr Tahirul Qadri in connection with FIRs registered against them for attacks on the Parliament and the PTV.

The Ministry of Information earlier last week released an advertisement inviting applications for the suitable candidates for the vacant post of the chairman PCP.

This was the third advertisement for this position since January this year.

The informed sources said that third advertisement for this post was released when the process to fill the vacant post has been completed.

The sources said that instead of forwarding summary to the prime minister for approval of the successful candidate for the PCP, the release of new advertisement has caused uncertainty among those shortlisted and interviewed for this post.

