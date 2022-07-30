AGL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.44%)
ANL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.4%)
AVN 79.25 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (3.06%)
BOP 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
CNERGY 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
EFERT 79.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.31%)
EPCL 66.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.04%)
FCCL 13.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.5%)
FLYNG 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.23%)
GGGL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
GGL 15.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
GTECH 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.61%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
KEL 2.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.03%)
LOTCHEM 29.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.14%)
MLCF 23.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.8%)
OGDC 80.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.25%)
PAEL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.32%)
PIBTL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.26%)
PRL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.09%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.64%)
TELE 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.43%)
TPL 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.14%)
TPLP 17.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.45%)
TREET 24.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-3.47%)
TRG 91.71 Increased By ▲ 6.11 (7.14%)
UNITY 18.59 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.75%)
WAVES 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.07%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.48%)
BR100 3,970 Decreased By -12 (-0.3%)
BR30 14,619 Increased By 36.2 (0.25%)
KSE100 40,150 Decreased By -126.3 (-0.31%)
KSE30 15,232 Decreased By -70.6 (-0.46%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

EU parliament leaders slam Orban’s ‘openly racist’ words

AFP Updated July 30, 2022 08:43pm

BRUSSELS: The leaders of the European Parliament’s main parties on Saturday condemned Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban for “openly racist” comments he made about racial mixing.

Orban’s warning last week against creating “peoples of mixed race” was “unacceptable” and breached the values enshrined in EU treaties, the group said in a statement.

A European Parliament spokeswoman said the declaration was adopted on Friday with a “very large” majority.

The parliament leaders also urged the European Commission and the European Council to condemn Orban’s statement “in the strongest terms”.

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, without explicitly mentioning Orban, stressed on Saturday that “all EU member states, including Hungary, have subscribed to global common values” which are “non-negotiable”.

Russia will ‘consider’ Hungary’s request for more gas: Lavrov

“To discriminate on the basis of race, is trampling on these values. The European Union is built on equality, tolerance, fairness, and justice,” von der Leyen added, in an interview posted on the Slovak news site aktuality.sk.

Earlier this week, a spokesman for the European Commission had said it never commented on statements by European politicians.

Of the EU parliament party leaders, only the right-wing European Conservatives and Reformists Group opposed the decision to condemn Orban’s comments, according to a parliament source.

MEPs from Orban’s nationalist Fidesz party have been unaffiliated with any of the major EU parliament groupings since their split from the traditional right-of-centre European People’s Party.

The Hungarian leader’s remarks sparked widespread backlash outside the offices of the EU, including from the International Auschwitz Committee, while the United States called them “inexcusable” and reminiscent of the Nazi era.

Orban’s government is already under scrutiny for a recent law seen as harming LGBTQ rights in Hungary and for flouting democratic standards over corruption, the independence of the judiciary and the media and public procurement.

Brussels has blocked the release of post-Covid economic recovery funds for Hungary over its failure to respect the rule of law.

Viktor Orban Hungary European Parliament racist

Comments

1000 characters

EU parliament leaders slam Orban’s ‘openly racist’ words

APTMA says Pakistan's textile exports to suffer decline in July

Court to indict PM Shehbaz, Hamza on Sept 7 in money-laundering case

Experts see Pakistan's inflation rate topping 24% in July

PTI mulling filing 'judicial reference' against chief election commissioner: Fawad

PTI's Wasiq Abbasi elected PA deputy speaker unopposed

PML-N's Saif ul Malook challenges Sibtain Khan's election as Punjab Assembly speaker

Govt to ramp up surveillance to ensure security during Muharram

'Azadi March' violence: Imran Khan secures bail in 10 cases

Sell few, make more: luxury companies' strategy paying off amid economic downturn

PM Shehbaz praises security forces for successful operation in Balochistan

Read more stories