Russia bars entry to 32 New Zealanders in sanctions response

Reuters Updated July 30, 2022 04:50pm

Russia’s foreign ministry on Saturday announced sanctions against 32 officials and journalists from New Zealand for supporting what it called the country’s “Russophobic agenda.”

The list includes Shane Arndell, deputy chief of the naval forces, and Wellington mayor Andy Foster, among other officials.

The sanctions bar the targeted individuals from entering Russia indefinitely, the ministry said.

Blinken says he spoke to Lavrov, pressed Kremlin to accept US offer on prisoners

“Taking into account that Wellington does not intend to abandon its anti-Russian course and continues to produce new restrictions (against Moscow), work on updating the ‘black list’ will continue,” the ministry added.

New Zealand journalists Russia’s foreign ministry

