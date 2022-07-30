AGL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.44%)
ANL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.4%)
AVN 79.25 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (3.06%)
BOP 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
CNERGY 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
EFERT 79.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.31%)
EPCL 66.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.04%)
FCCL 13.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.5%)
FLYNG 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.23%)
GGGL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
GGL 15.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
GTECH 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.61%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
KEL 2.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.03%)
LOTCHEM 29.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.14%)
MLCF 23.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.8%)
OGDC 80.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.25%)
PAEL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.32%)
PIBTL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.26%)
PRL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.09%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.64%)
TELE 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.43%)
TPL 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.14%)
TPLP 17.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.45%)
TREET 24.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-3.47%)
TRG 91.71 Increased By ▲ 6.11 (7.14%)
UNITY 18.59 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.75%)
WAVES 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.07%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.48%)
BR100 3,970 Decreased By -12 (-0.3%)
BR30 14,619 Increased By 36.2 (0.25%)
KSE100 40,150 Decreased By -126.3 (-0.31%)
KSE30 15,232 Decreased By -70.6 (-0.46%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

PM highlights criticality of inward FDI flows

APP Updated July 30, 2022 03:39am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said promotion of foreign investment in the country was one of the top priorities of the government.

Talking to a delegation of Pakistan-American Business Forum, he said the government was committed to ensure favourable conditions for foreign investors with an aim to strengthen national economy.

The delegation included Secretary General Pakistan American Business Forum Waqar Khan, President Riaz Hussain and Senior Vice President Anwar Azam. Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi and senior officials also participated in the meeting.

PM Sharif said the coalition government came into power during tough times with an objective to uphold the sanctity of state over politics. He mentioned that the government took difficult decisions to revive the economy and save the country from default.

Cabinet approves Act: Foreign investment to be enhanced at G2G level

He held the previous government responsible for imparting damage to economy, however said, efforts were afoot to ensure development of the country through hard work. On electricity generation, the prime minister said short-term and long-term plans would be implemented to cut dependence on imported fuel. He said a project to generate power up to 7,000 Mega Watt through renewable sources including solar and wind was in the offing.

As part of austerity measures, he mentioned imposition of ban on import of luxury goods as well as reduction of unnecessary government expenditure. The delegation appreciated the measures taken by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for restoration of economy, beside extending facilities to export industry and addressing the problems of overseas Pakistanis. The delegation apprised the prime minister about their problems and also gave feedback on various related matters.

The prime minister instructed the authorities concerned to resolve their problems on priority basis and assured them every possible facilitation by the government.

Shehbaz Sharif Overseas Pakistanis foreign investment export industry electricity generation Pakistan American Business Forum

Comments

1000 characters

PM highlights criticality of inward FDI flows

POL products’ prices: OMCs estimate up to Rs28.44/litre hike

Guddu plant fire: PM directs PD to hire int’l consultant for investigation

EU envoy, minister discuss GSP Plus scheme

Country on the brink of collapse: APTMA

US remains engaged with ‘range of stakeholders’: official

FO confirms COAS-US Deputy Secretary of State contact

India launches first global bullion exchange

PPIB MD’s contract may be extended by three months

Property, stocks, shares etc: SECP-registered valuers to conduct valuation

Read more stories