AGL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.44%)
ANL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.4%)
AVN 79.25 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (3.06%)
BOP 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
CNERGY 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
EFERT 79.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.31%)
EPCL 66.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.04%)
FCCL 13.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.5%)
FLYNG 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.23%)
GGGL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
GGL 15.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
GTECH 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.61%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
KEL 2.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.03%)
LOTCHEM 29.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.14%)
MLCF 23.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.8%)
OGDC 80.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.25%)
PAEL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.32%)
PIBTL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.26%)
PRL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.09%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.64%)
TELE 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.43%)
TPL 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.14%)
TPLP 17.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.45%)
TREET 24.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-3.47%)
TRG 91.71 Increased By ▲ 6.11 (7.14%)
UNITY 18.59 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.75%)
WAVES 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.07%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.48%)
BR100 3,970 Decreased By -12 (-0.3%)
BR30 14,619 Increased By 36.2 (0.25%)
KSE100 40,150 Decreased By -126.3 (-0.31%)
KSE30 15,232 Decreased By -70.6 (-0.46%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

POL products’ prices: OMCs estimate up to Rs28.44/litre hike

Wasim Iqbal Updated July 30, 2022 03:39am

ISLAMABAD: Oil refineries and Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have estimated up to Rs 28.44 per litre raise in the prices of petroleum products with effect from August 1.

Based on current rate of petroleum levy (PL), the estimated ex-depot price of petrol may rise by Rs 6.53 per litre, high speed diesel (HSD) price by Rs 28.44 per litre, kerosene oil price by Rs 11.02 per litre and light diesel oil (LDO) price by Rs 5.64 per litre.

The prices of petrol and HSD will further increase if government includes Rs 7 per litre petroleum dealers’ margin in the prices.

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) on Thursday approved the increased margin of petroleum dealers from Rs 4.90 to Rs 7 per litre.

Petroleum dealers’ association called off its strike on July 18, 2022 following government’s assurance that the margin will be implemented with effect from August 1, 2022.

Hike in POL products’ prices on the cards

This projected rise in the prices would take the prices of petrol from Rs 230.24 to Rs 236.77 per litre, HSD from Rs 236.00 to Rs 264.44 per litre, SKO from Rs 196.45 to Rs 207.47 per litre and LDO from Rs 191.68 to Rs 197.32 per litre.

At present the PL on petrol stands at Rs 10 per litre, on HSD, SKO and LDO at Rs 5 per litre each while sales tax is zero.

Finance Division on Saturday (today) will move a summary seeking up to an estimated 11 percent raise in petroleum prices with effect from August 1. As usual, the final decision in this regard will be taken by the Prime Minister. The National Assembly approved a rise in the maximum limit of PL from Rs 30 per litre to Rs 50 per litre to achieve the budgetary target of Rs 750 billion in Finance Bill 2022-23.

Sources in Petroleum Division told this correspondent that the government is unlikely to fetch Rs 750 billion from PL in the current financial year at the current PL rate as that would enable a maximum collection of Rs14 billion per month. Additionally, a revenue shortfall of Rs 45 billion per month would be experienced if the 17 percent general sales tax (GST) is not slapped on these products.

In the last 14 days, international crude oil price has climbed from $ 101.16 per barrel from $ 107.14 per barrel. The US dollar rate against Pak rupee rose from Rs 210 on July 15, 2022 to Rs 238 on July 28, 2022.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

ECC US dollar crude oil price prices of petroleum products Oil refineries and Oil Marketing Companies

Comments

1000 characters

POL products’ prices: OMCs estimate up to Rs28.44/litre hike

COAS urges US to help secure early release of IMF funds?

Guddu plant fire: PM directs PD to hire int’l consultant for investigation

EU envoy, minister discuss GSP Plus scheme

Country on the brink of collapse: APTMA

US remains engaged with ‘range of stakeholders’: official

FO confirms COAS-US Deputy Secretary of State contact

India launches first global bullion exchange

PPIB MD’s contract may be extended by three months

Property, stocks, shares etc: SECP-registered valuers to conduct valuation

Read more stories