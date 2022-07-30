AGL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.44%)
ANL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.4%)
AVN 79.25 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (3.06%)
BOP 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
CNERGY 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
EFERT 79.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.31%)
EPCL 66.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.04%)
FCCL 13.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.5%)
FLYNG 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.23%)
GGGL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
GGL 15.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
GTECH 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.61%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
KEL 2.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.03%)
LOTCHEM 29.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.14%)
MLCF 23.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.8%)
OGDC 80.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.25%)
PAEL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.32%)
PIBTL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.26%)
PRL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.09%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.64%)
TELE 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.43%)
TPL 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.14%)
TPLP 17.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.45%)
TREET 24.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-3.47%)
TRG 91.71 Increased By ▲ 6.11 (7.14%)
UNITY 18.59 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.75%)
WAVES 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.07%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.48%)
BR100 3,970 Decreased By -12 (-0.3%)
BR30 14,619 Increased By 36.2 (0.25%)
KSE100 40,150 Decreased By -126.3 (-0.31%)
KSE30 15,232 Decreased By -70.6 (-0.46%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

KE elects new board of directors

Press Release Updated July 30, 2022 03:39am

KARACHI: K-Electric Limited organised the extra-ordinary general meeting on Friday, at a local hotel.

The purpose of the meeting, which was attended by shareholders in person and via a video link, was to elect new directors in place of the retiring directors.

The following persons have been elected/ appointed as directors of K-Electric Limited for a term of three years commencing from 29 July 2022: Adeeb Ahmad, Arshad Majeed Mohmand, Boudewijn Clemens Wentink, Ch Khaqan Saadullah Khan, Dr Imran Ullah Khan, Mark Gerard Skelton, Mubasher H Sheikh, Muhammad Kamran Kamal, Muhammad Zubair Motiwala, Saad Amanullah Khan, Sadia Khuram, and Shan A Ashary, Syed Moonis Abdullah Alvi.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

KE Board of Directors K Electric Limited

Comments

1000 characters

KE elects new board of directors

COAS urges US to help secure early release of IMF funds?

POL products’ prices: OMCs estimate up to Rs28.44/litre hike

Guddu plant fire: PM directs PD to hire int’l consultant for investigation

EU envoy, minister discuss GSP Plus scheme

Country on the brink of collapse: APTMA

US remains engaged with ‘range of stakeholders’: official

FO confirms COAS-US Deputy Secretary of State contact

India launches first global bullion exchange

PPIB MD’s contract may be extended by three months

Property, stocks, shares etc: SECP-registered valuers to conduct valuation

Read more stories