KE elects new board of directors

KARACHI: K-Electric Limited organised the extra-ordinary general meeting on Friday, at a local hotel.

The purpose of the meeting, which was attended by shareholders in person and via a video link, was to elect new directors in place of the retiring directors.

The following persons have been elected/ appointed as directors of K-Electric Limited for a term of three years commencing from 29 July 2022: Adeeb Ahmad, Arshad Majeed Mohmand, Boudewijn Clemens Wentink, Ch Khaqan Saadullah Khan, Dr Imran Ullah Khan, Mark Gerard Skelton, Mubasher H Sheikh, Muhammad Kamran Kamal, Muhammad Zubair Motiwala, Saad Amanullah Khan, Sadia Khuram, and Shan A Ashary, Syed Moonis Abdullah Alvi.

