Uplift projects of PTI govt: Imran says priority to be given for early completion

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on Friday said that in order to accord substantial relief to the people of Punjab, priority will be given to the early completion of the development projects initiated during his government’s tenure.

“Ravi Urban Development (RUD) Project and Central Business District (CBD) Project were a real game changer which can bring about a revolutionary change in the socio-economic condition of Punjab as well as its inhabitants”, he said this while addressing a meeting of the CBD and Ravi Urban Development Authority through a video link.

The meeting was chaired by Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi while former federal ministers Fawad Chaudhry, Moonis Elahi, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Farrukh Habib, Dr Shahbaz Gill, Assad Umar and RUDA’s Chairman Imran Amin were also present on the meeting.

Khan further said that they would leave no stone unturned to ensure timely completion of the development projects, like Ravi Urban Development and Central Business District, because these projects of public interest cannot be left in the middle. The Punjab government has been given directions by him in this regard, he maintained.

He said there is no parallel instance available in the present history about the way the present “important government” has played havoc with the economy of the country. He added that the Punjab government under his direction was going to launch a number of new public welfare projects for the betterment of the people of the province.

Addressing the meeting, the Punjab chief minister said that to ensure transparency in public welfare projects and schemes the Punjab government would evolve a comprehensive and foolproof monitoring system, adding that, “I would myself regularly monitor the progress on these projects”.

“It is indeed in the larger interest of the people that such projects reach their completion as early as possible. In order to cope with the problem of unemployment well and bring foreign investment to the province, it is necessary that development work on public welfare projects and schemes must be completed on time”, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022