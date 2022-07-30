Murad expresses solidarity with rain-hit people of Balochistan

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, on the directives of Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, talked to Chief Minister of Balochistan Abdul Qudus Bizenjo on telephone and expressed his solidarity on the losses and damages caused by heavy rain in Balochistan and offered him his government’s support.

Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari directed Sindh Chief Minister on telephone to provide full support to the rain affected people of Balochistan.

“The heavy downpour has rendered our Baloch brothers living in Chaghi, Qila Saifullah and Noshki districts and various other areas homeless and at this time they need our support,” Bilawal Bhutto told the Sindh CM Sindh.

Sindh Chief Minister talked to Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Qudus Bizenjo on telephone and expressed solidarity with him on the losses of lives and property in Balochistan.

Shah offered every kind of support for the rain affected people of Balochistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022