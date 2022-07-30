AGL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.44%)
ANL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.4%)
AVN 79.25 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (3.06%)
BOP 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
CNERGY 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
EFERT 79.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.31%)
EPCL 66.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.04%)
FCCL 13.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.5%)
FLYNG 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.23%)
GGGL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
GGL 15.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
GTECH 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.61%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
KEL 2.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.03%)
LOTCHEM 29.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.14%)
MLCF 23.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.8%)
OGDC 80.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.25%)
PAEL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.32%)
PIBTL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.26%)
PRL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.09%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.64%)
TELE 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.43%)
TPL 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.14%)
TPLP 17.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.45%)
TREET 24.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-3.47%)
TRG 91.71 Increased By ▲ 6.11 (7.14%)
UNITY 18.59 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.75%)
WAVES 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.07%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.48%)
BR100 3,970 Decreased By -12 (-0.3%)
BR30 14,619 Increased By 36.2 (0.25%)
KSE100 40,150 Decreased By -126.3 (-0.31%)
KSE30 15,232 Decreased By -70.6 (-0.46%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PBF urges govt to fix dollar rate for six months

N H Zuberi Updated July 30, 2022 03:39am

KARACHI: The Pakistan Businesses Forum (PBF) urged the government to fix the dollar rate for six months and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) should offer to swap the dollar funds into rupees cheaply for the borrowing banks. For this SBP could raised substantial funds to US five billion dollars; as country reserves is depleting about six weeks’ worth of imports only.

PBF senior vice-president Muhammad Riaz Khattak said rupee keeps falling daily and the Nepra has increased electricity tariffs due to which business community is badly affected.

Khattak proposed a non-political, inclusive, sustainable Charter of Economy for better economic growth and development.

PBF vice-president Ahmad Jawad said we were very positive that the incumbent prime minister could bring a noticeable change in the governance, administration and delivery on the back of his proven track-record to successfully implement reforms but in his three and half months tenure economy of the country become further bleak.

The current account deficit (CAD) swelled to $ 17.4 billion in FY22, which could be the most painful shock for an economy already in trouble with serious imbalances. We have external financing needs of about $34 billion in the next 12 months to pay off debts.

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail should start inclusive consultative process with the stakeholders in the business community and take them into confidence on how the government will be able to manage the CAD.

He noted that food inflation has crushed the masses on the back of international fuel and commodities prices and supply-side mismanagement. The government must swing into action with the assistance of private-sector to ensure food security.

Ahmad Jawad further condemning the policy rate hike said that raising the policy rate to 15 percent can very well be proven as the last nail in the coffin of SMEs; which are already under dire strains due to the burgeoning cost of doing business; abysmal ease of doing business indicators; difficulties in access to finance; uncertainties in access to foreign exchange and regionally- uncompetitive costs of electricity and gas.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

nepra SBP Dollar rate PBF Muhammad Riaz Khattak

Comments

1000 characters

PBF urges govt to fix dollar rate for six months

COAS urges US to help secure early release of IMF funds?

POL products’ prices: OMCs estimate up to Rs28.44/litre hike

Guddu plant fire: PM directs PD to hire int’l consultant for investigation

EU envoy, minister discuss GSP Plus scheme

Country on the brink of collapse: APTMA

US remains engaged with ‘range of stakeholders’: official

FO confirms COAS-US Deputy Secretary of State contact

India launches first global bullion exchange

PPIB MD’s contract may be extended by three months

Property, stocks, shares etc: SECP-registered valuers to conduct valuation

Read more stories