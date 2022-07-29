'Operation regime change' to be reversed only by transparent elections: Imran Khan

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Friday that the “operation regime change” can only be reversed after early and transparent elections in the country.

He made these remarks while responding to a question, during an interview with ARY News, on whether the change of power in Punjab had reversed the “regime change” process.

“The country was running smoothly and the economy was on the upward trajectory. However, everything was disturbed when my government was toppled by a foreign-funded conspiracy,” he said, noting that the change of government at the time of the global crisis created political and economic instability.

Khan said that the ruling coalition is afraid of elections as they know that the masses will reject them if they organise free and fair elections.

“We have witnessed in Punjab by-polls that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was used and nobody was expecting the defeat of the ruling class and they were defeated despite vote-rigging,” he added.

He said that he had ended his own government and announced fresh elections, but the decision was reversed by the Supreme Court and his government was ousted through a no-confidence vote.

Khan believed that the economy could have been saved if fresh elections were held at that time.

“The current rulers came into power without a roadmap to end the crisis. If you see the statements of [finance minister] Miftah Ismail, they did not give any policy,” he said.

He reiterated that the only solution to the current crises is organisation of free and fair elections, and warned that any adventurism would lead to political and economic disasters.

The former premier said that no one, including the International Monetary Fund (IMF), has confidence in the incumbent government.

The former prime minister said that he was amazed to see the people’s response to his ouster.

“I was not expecting the change in the Pakistani nation within just 3.5 months. The way this nation bravely resisted the current rulers who came into power through a ‘conspiracy’ is commendable,” Khan said, hoping that the people would keep up the same energy and re-elect him to the prime minister’s office whenever the elections are held.