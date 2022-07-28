AGL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (11.08%)
Jul 28, 2022
Imran orders restoration of health card, Ehsaas plan in Punjab

  • Orders revival of shelter homes and other welfare-related schemes as well
Zulfiqar Ahmad Updated 28 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday directed immediate restoration of the health card, Ehsaas programme, shelter homes, and other welfare-related works in Punjab which had been shot down after the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) took over.

At a meeting of the party’s political committee chaired by Imran Khan, the name of Sabtain Khan, a PTI MPA from Mianwali, was also finalised as the joint candidate of the PTI and the PML-Q for the slot of Punjab provincial assembly speaker.

Talking to journalists after the meeting, the PTI central information secretary, Farrukh Habib, said that the issues related to the country’s political situation and future course of action were discussed threadbare.

He said that Imran Khan would visit Lahore today (Thursday) and take important decisions pertaining to the formation of the new Punjab cabinet.

Imran lauds SC judges, terms verdict ‘historic’

He said that Khan was quite concerned about the rank and file hence, he directed the provincial government to immediately restore public welfare projects to ease their woes.

Habib said that the “imported regime” destroyed all the state institutions and put the health card in Punjab on the backburner, which would be restored forthwith. He said that the Supreme Court of Pakistan gave a historic verdict to respect the public mandate in Punjab, adding that the coalition government faced political defeat.

He went on to say that Asif Ali Zardari of the PPP was the new leader of the PML-N as the party was facing constant humiliation and disgrace due to his advice. Earlier in the day, the newly sworn-in Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi called on Imran Khan at his Bani Gala residence.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

