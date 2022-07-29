AGL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.44%)
ANL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.4%)
AVN 79.25 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (3.06%)
BOP 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
CNERGY 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
EFERT 79.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.31%)
EPCL 66.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.04%)
FCCL 13.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.5%)
FLYNG 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.23%)
GGGL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
GGL 15.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
GTECH 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.61%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
KEL 2.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.03%)
LOTCHEM 29.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.14%)
MLCF 23.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.8%)
OGDC 80.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.25%)
PAEL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.32%)
PIBTL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.26%)
PRL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.09%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.64%)
TELE 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.43%)
TPL 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.14%)
TPLP 17.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.45%)
TREET 24.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-3.47%)
TRG 91.71 Increased By ▲ 6.11 (7.14%)
UNITY 18.59 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.75%)
WAVES 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.07%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.48%)
BR100 3,970 Decreased By -12 (-0.3%)
BR30 14,619 Increased By 36.2 (0.25%)
KSE100 40,150 Decreased By -126.3 (-0.31%)
KSE30 15,232 Decreased By -70.6 (-0.46%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

UAE stocks gain on strong oil prices, corporate earnings

Reuters Updated July 29, 2022 06:46pm

United Arab Emirates’ stock markets closed higher on Friday as oil prices gained, with investors expecting next week’s OPEC+ meeting to not result in a supply boost.

Oil prices, a key catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets, rose more than $2 a barrel on Friday, extending gains from the previous session on lower crude inventories and a rebound in gasoline demand in the United States.

UAE’s main share index advanced 1.1% as its biggest lender, Emirates NBD, climbed 4.2% a day after posting a 42% jump in second-quarter net profit.

The index logged a weekly gain of 2.5%, according to refinitiv data.

Most Gulf bourses rebound on rising crude prices

Among other stocks, blue-chip developer Emaar properties gained 1.5% after a report stated that Dubai’s residential real estate transaction volumes were up 60% with an 85% rise in the value of property sold.

The Dubai stock market extended its gains, thanks to strong earnings and improving sentiment among investors, said Farah Mourad, senior market analyst at XTB MENA.

Abu Dhabi index rose 1.1%, with conglomerate International Holding Company rising 1.3%, while telecoms firm e& added 2.9% ahead of its results on Aug. 1.

Among other stocks, petrochemical maker Borouge surged around 3% after it reported a 35% growth in its second-quarter net profit to $490 million as overall production capacity improved.

Separately, most of the Gulf central banks lifted their key interest rates by three quarters of a percentage point on Wednesday, moving with the U.S. Federal Reserve as their currencies are pegged to the dollar.

====================================
ABU DHABI  up 1.1% to 9,649 points

DUBAI      rose 1.1% to 3,338 points
====================================
Abu Dhabi index Dubai stock market Gulf bourses

Comments

1000 characters

UAE stocks gain on strong oil prices, corporate earnings

COAS Bajwa seeks US help for early loan disbursement from IMF: report

People to hear ‘good news’ on election soon, says Sheikh Rashid

Some Asia economies may need rapid rate hikes to cool inflation: IMF

China to resume visa issuance to Afghans, exempt Afghan imports from tax

Bilawal calls for enhanced cooperation with Afghanistan

Explosion inside Kabul cricket stadium injures four

Govt focused on attracting investment from US: Miftah

Indus Motor Company announces temporary shutdown of plant from Aug 1

Indian rupee touches 3-week high as dollar continues slide

Oil prices rise as chances of OPEC+ supply boost dim

Read more stories