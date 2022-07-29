AGL 7.38 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (16.77%)
Lack of resources stopping launch of new trains: PR

Recorder Report 29 Jul, 2022

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Farrukh Taimur Ghilzai has said that resources do not allow us to run new trains at present. However, new trains will surely run once the newly imported coaches reach Pakistan. He said this while replying to queries of common people via E-Kutchery.

Talking about giving stops, the CEO said that according to the policy of Pakistan Railways, stops are given at stations with a daily income of up to one lakh rupees. Answering another question, he said that the tracks, yards and signaling systems were affected at many places but the staff and officers of Pakistan Railways ensured that no train gets cancelled which should be appreciated.

Farrukh said that Railways is now taking off and the projects related to CPEC will bring further positive change in the department. Responding to a query, the CEO said that Sibbi-Harnai section will start operations as soon as security clearance is given by our agencies. Regarding the provision of facilities to passengers, the CEO Railways said that fast charging ports will be installed in all trains soon. The CEO expressed his displeasure on receiving complaints about poor sanitation arrangements at a few stations and ordered the concerned officers to address the complaints within 24 hours and send a report to the headquarters in this regard.

Farrukh made it clear to the railway employees that the purpose of E-Kutchery is only to solve the problems of the public and the problems related to employment should be addressed to the concerned Division. The CEO said that train operation of Pakistan Railways has been severely affected by the heavy rains.

