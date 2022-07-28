AGL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (9.97%)
ANL 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.9%)
AVN 79.65 Increased By ▲ 4.75 (6.34%)
BOP 5.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.46%)
EFERT 85.90 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.26%)
EPCL 71.51 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (2.55%)
FCCL 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
FFL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.36%)
FLYNG 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.58%)
GGGL 10.38 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.8%)
GGL 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.51%)
GTECH 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.23%)
HUMNL 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.2%)
KEL 2.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.11%)
LOTCHEM 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.05%)
MLCF 25.01 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.3%)
OGDC 81.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.25%)
PAEL 15.39 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.06%)
PIBTL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
PRL 16.22 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.77%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.83%)
TELE 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.37%)
TPL 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.48%)
TPLP 18.29 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (5.78%)
TREET 25.93 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.41%)
TRG 85.25 Increased By ▲ 5.13 (6.4%)
UNITY 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.56%)
WAVES 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.39%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 4,016 Increased By 73.8 (1.87%)
BR30 14,849 Increased By 361.5 (2.5%)
KSE100 40,549 Increased By 576.2 (1.44%)
KSE30 15,433 Increased By 275.3 (1.82%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

South Korean exports retain single-digit growth in July; inflation at 24-year high

Reuters 28 Jul, 2022

SEOUL: South Korean export growth rate likely rebounded in July, but remained in the single-digit level, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday, while consumer inflation is seen accelerating to a fresh 24-year high.

Outbound shipments in July were projected to grow 9.4% from year-ago levels, according to the median forecast of 11 economists, climbing from 5.2% expansion in June.

Exports in June grew at their slowest pace in over 1-1/2 years as soaring inflation saps offshore demand for Korean goods.

The export growth rate in July is expected to rebound from a 19-month low hit in the previous month, also dragged down by temporary factors such as truckers’ strike and calendar effects.

Still, economists saw the growth momentum to be on a slowing trend amid weakening overseas demand with soaring inflation and monetary tightening, while China’s COVID-related restrictions continued to add pressure.

“Export growth is seen remaining in the single-digit level, especially with negative impact from shipments to China that are yet to normalise,” said Park Sang-hyun, chief economist at HI Investment and Securities.

Power supply to export sectors at low rates: More funding contingent on IMF’s consent, ECC told

“As economic slowdown is becoming more and more evident in advanced countries such as the United States and Europe, exports are expected to continue their single-digit growth for the time being.”

South Korea’s exports for the first 20 days of this month grew 14.5% from the same period a year before, but those to China, its largest trading partner, fell 2.5%, after a 0.8% decline in June.

Imports were expected to grow 20.7% in July, slightly faster than 19.4% in the previous month, and bring trade balance to a deficit for a fourth consecutive month.

Full monthly trade data will be available on Aug. 1.

The survey also showed the consumer price index to rise 6.3% on a yearly basis in July, accelerating from 6% reported in June and hitting the highest since November 1998.

“The CPI growth will likely peak out in July. Still, it will continue to stay above 5% until October, justifying the Bank of Korea’s additional rate hike,” said Lee Seung-hoon, chief economist at Meritz Securities.

Factory output was forecast to post a seasonally adjusted 0.4% decline in June from the previous month, following a 0.1% rise in May.

Black Sea exports South Korean export growth rate

Comments

1000 characters

South Korean exports retain single-digit growth in July; inflation at 24-year high

Piqued by SC verdict, PM hits out at judiciary

Five export-oriented sectors: PD seeks over Rs84bn to ensure power supply at concessionary rate

PM promises swift completion of stalled Chinese projects

C/A posts over $17bn deficit in FY22

Cabinet approves Act: Foreign investment to be enhanced at G2G level

Import ban: Envoy conveys US businesses’ concerns to commerce minister

Imran orders restoration of health card, Ehsaas plan in Punjab

Judicial reforms: NA takes step to ‘protect’ powers of parliament

SOEs’ sell-off: Govt needs to come up with better law: Miftah

Rains-hit Hub bridge, bypass: NHA approves reconstruction plans

Read more stories