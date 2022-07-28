AGL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.61%)
ANL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
AVN 74.90 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.08%)
BOP 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.41%)
EFERT 84.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.91%)
EPCL 69.73 Increased By ▲ 4.53 (6.95%)
FCCL 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.4%)
FFL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.73%)
FLYNG 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.25%)
GGGL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.52%)
GGL 15.07 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
GTECH 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.74%)
HUMNL 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.91%)
KEL 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.7%)
LOTCHEM 28.60 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (6.52%)
MLCF 24.69 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.77%)
OGDC 80.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
PAEL 15.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
PIBTL 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.71%)
PRL 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.08%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
TELE 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.77%)
TPL 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 17.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
TREET 25.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.67%)
TRG 80.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.09%)
UNITY 17.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.94%)
WAVES 11.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 3,942 Increased By 11.5 (0.29%)
BR30 14,487 Increased By 51.5 (0.36%)
KSE100 39,973 Increased By 78.6 (0.2%)
KSE30 15,158 Increased By 27.1 (0.18%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US lottery jackpot tops $1bn

AFP 28 Jul, 2022

WASHINGTON: The jackpot for the upcoming drawing of the Mega Millions lottery has ballooned to more than $1 billion, the fourth highest prize ever, its US organizer announced Wednesday.

The Mega Millions grand prize has been steadily growing, along with players’ dreams of fortune, for over three months, with no one correctly guessing the six magic numbers in 29 previous drawings.

Friday’s estimated jackpot sits at just above $1 billion, Mega Millions announced in a press release.

That represents an increase of nearly $200 million over Tuesday’s top prize, which attracted so many players that the Mega Millions website was down for over two hours, the group said.

lottery jackpot Mega Millions lottery

Comments

1000 characters

US lottery jackpot tops $1bn

Piqued by SC verdict, PM hits out at judiciary

Five export-oriented sectors: PD seeks over Rs84bn to ensure power supply at concessionary rate

Fed unveils 75-basis-point rate hike

PM promises swift completion of stalled Chinese projects

C/A posts over $17bn deficit in FY22

Cabinet approves Act: Foreign investment to be enhanced at G2G level

Import ban: Envoy conveys US businesses’ concerns to commerce minister

Imran orders restoration of health card, Ehsaas plan in Punjab

Judicial reforms: NA takes step to ‘protect’ powers of parliament

SOEs’ sell-off: Govt needs to come up with better law: Miftah

Read more stories