US says Biden-Xi call expected to cover Taiwan tension, Ukraine

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping are expected to talk on Thursday, a source familiar with the planning said, with Taiwan and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine expected to be key agenda items.

White House national security spokesperson John Kirby told reporters on Tuesday that managing economic competition between the two countries would also be a focus of the call.

It will be the fifth call between the leaders, and comes as China has delivered heightened warnings to the Biden administration about a possible visit by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to democratically governed Taiwan, which Beijing claims as its territory.

“Everything from the tensions over Taiwan, to the war in Ukraine, as well as how we better manage competition between our two nations, certainly in the economic sphere,” Kirby said of the topics to be discussed.