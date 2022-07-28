AGL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.61%)
Canadian MP says Pakistan a safe place for minorities

Recorder Report 28 Jul, 2022

KARACHI: A Canadian parliamentarian has termed Pakistan a safer place not only to visit but for minorities, living in the country.

“The international community has recognized the efforts of Pakistan for eradicating terrorism from the country,” a member of Canadian parliament, Sameer Zuberi said while meeting with Pakistani journalists at Karachi Press Club (KPC) on Wednesday.

Sameer, who is serving his second term in the House of Commons, said that Karachi is a much safer city than past and added that the Canadian government had changed its travel advisory to Pakistan, which was similar to the United Kingdom and other western countries.

During his short four-week personal visit, he has been to different parts of the country and found Pakistan as a beautiful country with great people, adding that the best way to fight against terrorism was to impart education and elevate the masses from poverty.

He said that he met people from different walks of life including officials from the incumbent government, former legislators, academia, judiciary, and journalists.

He said that the minorities in Pakistan loved their country, which he termed as a positive sign for the country having a population of different ethnicities and religions.

Replying to a question, he quoted three separate unusual tragic incidents in different parts of Canada due to Islamophobia, saying that although they had such challenges; it was being addressed through man-to-man interaction (majority with minorities) to understand each other more effectively.

“Being a Canadian parliamentarian of Pakistan origin, I am working on the improvement of bilateral relations between the two countries by creating a better understanding of Pakistan in Canada,” he maintained.

Furthermore, he said that Canada, which was a country of rule, welcomed all nationalities through its robust immigration policy and they had the same visa policy for Pakistan and India. Sameer said that inflation was a global phenomenon and Pakistan was not the only country, facing high inflation.

