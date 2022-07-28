DBA president calls for high court bench in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: A bench of high court is the right of Faisalabad, and to achieve this objective, the business community and lawyers in collaboration with other segments would make concerted efforts with a renewed spirit and zeal, said Bilal Ashraf Basra, President District Bar Association (DBA) Faisalabad.

Addressing the business community in Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industries (FCCI) here Wednesday, he said that some influential segments based in Lahore are opposing the democratic right of the inhabitants of Faisalabad and its adjoining districts. “The demand for a Bench of High Court is not just a routine move by the local lawyers’ fraternity but the business community and people from all walks of life also owe this demand”, he said and added that it would mitigate their sufferings in getting justice at their doorsteps. He said that for the time being the government and judiciary must establish an “E-Court” to facilitate the litigants. “It would save them from bearing heavy expenses in addition to frequently traveling to the provincial metropolis”, he added.

Commenting on the increasing numbers of Divorce and plaints of “Khulla”, he said that the main cause of it is intolerance, inherent faults in character building and above all unbridled “social media” which has shaken the fabric of our century old family system. He assured President FCCI that he would file a petition to check the onslaught of western ideology with a request to clamp a ban on abuse of social media.

Negating the wrong perception of “black coats”, Basra said that good and bad guys are in every segment and profession, but during his tenure as President, he never sided with the oppressors but tried his optimum best to facilitate the victims and oppressed. He identified ignorance, illiteracy and lack of familiarity with the prevailing laws as one of the major issues creating wide gaps between police and people and said that being fully aware of their rights, usually lawyers stress for their fundamental and legitimate rights which foment bickering or clashes between them. “It was probably for the first time in the history of DBA that he had cancelled the memberships of lawyers who thrashed uniformed employees”, he said, adding that as lawyers are becoming the victims of the highhandedness of the police officials.

Basra also identified lack of civic amenities in the district courts and requested president FCCI to provide potable water and sheds in the parking area.

Yasir Hayat Chattha secretary DBA thanked the Faisalabad Chamber for inviting the office bearers of the DBA to FCCI and reinvigorating the movement for the establishment of High Court Bench in Faisalabad. As a gesture of goodwill, he also offered honorary membership of DBA to President FCCI Atif Munir Sheikh and chairman FCCI standing committee for High Court Bench Shafiq Shah. He also formally extended an invitation to President FCCI to visit and address the DBA.

Atif Munir Sheikh, President of FCCI welcomed the office bearers of the DBA and said that the demand for a high court bench is a public demand which is fully in consonance with the democratic norms. He was optimistic that this genuine demand would be fulfilled very soon.

Quoting “Justice delayed, Justice denied”, Sheikh said that DBA must accommodate people affected due to the repeated strikes and adjournments. However, he appreciated the efforts of the DBA to ensure speedy justice through free legal aid arrangements. Sheikh also emphasized the need to exploit the full potential of arbitration as this system was being successfully utilized by the FCCI to settle down the business related disputes without involving police or courts. He also expressed his dismay and concern over increasing cases of Divorce and said that these cases could also be resolved out of the courts through the process of reconciliation.

Atif Munir Sheikh assured to install a RO (Reverse Osmosis) Plant of 1000-liter in District court to provide potable water to 6000 lawyers and their clients etc. “We would also bear its maintenance charges”, he said and added that DBA should provide only space and 3-phase electricity connection to make it functional within the next couple of months. Sheikh also reciprocated and announced to give honorary membership of FCCI to the President and Secretary DBA.

Shafiq Shah Chairman FCCI standing committee offered vote of thanks and presented a set of membership forms to the President and Secretary DBA.

Atif Munir Sheikh also decorated President DBA with FCCI Pin while Shafiq Shah and former president Chaudhry Muhammad Nawaz also tagged other BAR members with FCCI pins in addition to presenting them FCCI shields.

A question-answer session was also held which was participated by Chaudhry Muhammad Nawaz, Sohail Butt, Khadim Hussain Mann, Ghulam Hussain, Malik Abdul Jabbar, and Rana Irfan etc.

Later, a token walk was also staged to highlight the importance of the High Court Bench in Faisalabad.

