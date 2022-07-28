AGL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.61%)
Rains disturb train operations

Safdar Rasheed 28 Jul, 2022

LAHORE: Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Pakistan Railways Farrukh Taimur Ghilzai has said that train operation of Pakistan Railways has been severely affected by the heavy rains which are still going on throughout the country. He said trains will get back to normal routine once this unprecedented spell of rains is over.

The CEO said the tracks, yards and signaling systems were affected at many places but the staff and officers of Pakistan Railways ensured that no train gets cancelled which should be appreciated, he said this while replying to queries of common people via eE-Katchery.

Farrukh said that Railways is now taking off and the projects related to CPEC will bring further positive change in the department. Responding to a query, the CEO said that Sibbi-Harnai section will start operations as soon as security clearance is given by our agencies.

Regarding provision of facilities to passengers, the CEO Railways said that fast charging ports will be installed in all trains soon. He expressed his displeasure on receiving complaints about poor sanitation arrangements at a few stations and ordered the concerned officers to address the complaints within 24 hours and send a report to the headquarters in this regard.

Ghilzai made it clear to the railway employees that the purpose of e-Kachhari is only to solve the problems of the public and the problems related to employment should be addressed to the concerned division.

