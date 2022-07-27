Early elections only option to end economic, political crises: Imran Khan

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Wednesday that early and transparent elections can end the economic and political crises in the country, Aaj News reported.

Addressing the nation after the Supreme Court's ruling on Tuesday, Khan said free and fair elections cannot be held under the current Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), which he believes is "hand in glove" with the Sharif family.

The PTI chairman claimed that Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja, in connivance with PML-N, tried to defeat PTI in the Punjab by-polls.

Khan demanded fresh elections under a new Election Commission.

He also criticised the Election Commission for its opposition to electronic voting machines.

The PTI chief added that EVMs could have stopped uncountable ways of corruption but it was opposed.

Imran lauds SC judges, terms verdict ‘historic’

In a televised speech, he thanked the people for coming out in numbers during the Punjab by-elections and ensuring his party’s win against the state machinery and connivance of the former Punjab government and the ECP.

The former prime minister said that the Pakistani masses “have finally become a nation”, noting that the way his party defeated turncoats and “thieves” in the Punjab by-polls, despite all “tactics” by the ruling party was a miracle.

“Today, I want to thank the Almighty that despite all the impediments, people came out to show support rather than staying at home out of fear,” he said.

“Throughout my life, I have witnessed such enthusiasm only once before and that was during the 1965 war; at that time, everybody thought that the nation was fighting. And now, I saw the same enthusiasm among the masses during the by-polls in the 20 constituencies of Punjab,” he said.

The PTI chief said that the country was headed in the right direction and all economic indicators were positive when he was in power.

Govt’s curious foray repulsed by pro-Elahi SC verdict

He said he had warned the “powerful quarters” that the economy would be derailed if the “foreign conspiracy” against his government was allowed to take place.

“We were on a fast pace on the agricultural front with all four bumper crops witnessing progress,” he said, adding, “The way we tackled the situation during the Covid-19 pandemic was also admired by the international organisations.”

“Pakistan was on an upward trajectory and that’s when a conspiracy was hatched against us,” he recalled.

Earlier, the former premier thanked the nation for coming out spontaneously last evening in support of the SC decision upholding the Constitution and the Law and announced to address the people at 10 pm tonight (Wednesday).

Punjab CM re-election: SC sets aside deputy speaker’s ruling, declares Elahi chief minister

“Tonight I will address our people at 10:00 pm giving them our way forward for a sovereign Pakistan,” he said in his tweet.

His announcement came after the Supreme Court set aside the ruling of Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari on the recently-held CM election in the province and declared PML-Q leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi the new chief minister.

The order further noted that all the appointments made by Hamza were “illegal” and told the members of his cabinet to vacate their offices.

Moreover, all advisers and assistants appointed by Hamza were also ordered to be relieved of their duties.